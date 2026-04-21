Entertainment

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Shoot Wrapped up, Release Date Yet to be announced

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has completed filming with a grand celebration, while its ₹160 crore digital deal with Amazon Prime Video sets a new benchmark in Tamil cinema.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Jailer 2 shoot wrapped up
Jailer 2 Shoot Wrapped up today, celebration goes viral

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated sequel, Jailer 2, has officially completed its shooting schedule, marking a major milestone for the film. The announcement was made by production house Sun Pictures, which shared celebratory images from the sets featuring a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew.

Wrap-Up Celebrations

The wrap-up celebrations featured Rajinikanth, director Nelson Dilipkumar, and actor Vasanth Ravi, who reprises his role as Rajinikanth's son in the film, along with several other team members. Sharing the joyous moment on social media, Sun Pictures captioned the post with a popular line from the hit track "Hukum" from the first instalment: "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam… It's a wrap for #Jailer2." The nostalgic reference added to the excitement among fans, reminding them of Jailer's blockbuster success.

Release Date Speculation

While filming has concluded, the makers have yet to announce an official release date. However, Rajinikanth had earlier hinted during a media interaction that the film could hit theatres in June, though fans are still awaiting formal confirmation from the production team.

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Record-Breaking Digital Rights Deal

Even before its release, Jailer 2 has already made headlines for its record-breaking business deals. The film's post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a staggering ₹160 crore, making it the largest digital rights deal in the history of Tamil cinema. This milestone underscores Rajinikanth's enduring star power and massive market appeal across platforms.

The rising value of digital rights for Rajinikanth's films highlights a significant growth trend in recent years. The first Jailer film, released in 2023, reportedly secured around ₹75 crore for its digital rights. This was followed by approximately ₹120 crore for his upcoming collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie. With Jailer 2 now reaching ₹160 crore, the increase represents a remarkable 113 per cent growth from the original film's digital valuation.

What to Expect

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is expected to build on the massive success of its predecessor, which was praised for its mass appeal, powerful performances, and engaging narrative. With filming now complete and business records already being broken, anticipation around the sequel continues to soar.

As fans eagerly await further updates, including the official release date and promotional content, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases in Tamil cinema, both in scale and expectations.

Topics

Rajinikanthnew movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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