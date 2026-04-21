Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated sequel, Jailer 2, has officially completed its shooting schedule, marking a major milestone for the film. The announcement was made by production house Sun Pictures, which shared celebratory images from the sets featuring a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew.

Wrap-Up Celebrations

The wrap-up celebrations featured Rajinikanth, director Nelson Dilipkumar, and actor Vasanth Ravi, who reprises his role as Rajinikanth's son in the film, along with several other team members. Sharing the joyous moment on social media, Sun Pictures captioned the post with a popular line from the hit track "Hukum" from the first instalment: "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam… It's a wrap for #Jailer2." The nostalgic reference added to the excitement among fans, reminding them of Jailer's blockbuster success.

Release Date Speculation

While filming has concluded, the makers have yet to announce an official release date. However, Rajinikanth had earlier hinted during a media interaction that the film could hit theatres in June, though fans are still awaiting formal confirmation from the production team.