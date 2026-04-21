Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated sequel, Jailer 2, has officially completed its shooting schedule, marking a major milestone for the film. The announcement was made by production house Sun Pictures, which shared celebratory images from the sets featuring a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew.
Wrap-Up Celebrations
The wrap-up celebrations featured Rajinikanth, director Nelson Dilipkumar, and actor Vasanth Ravi, who reprises his role as Rajinikanth's son in the film, along with several other team members. Sharing the joyous moment on social media, Sun Pictures captioned the post with a popular line from the hit track "Hukum" from the first instalment: "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam… It's a wrap for #Jailer2." The nostalgic reference added to the excitement among fans, reminding them of Jailer's blockbuster success.
Release Date Speculation
While filming has concluded, the makers have yet to announce an official release date. However, Rajinikanth had earlier hinted during a media interaction that the film could hit theatres in June, though fans are still awaiting formal confirmation from the production team.
Record-Breaking Digital Rights Deal
Even before its release, Jailer 2 has already made headlines for its record-breaking business deals. The film's post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a staggering ₹160 crore, making it the largest digital rights deal in the history of Tamil cinema. This milestone underscores Rajinikanth's enduring star power and massive market appeal across platforms.
The rising value of digital rights for Rajinikanth's films highlights a significant growth trend in recent years. The first Jailer film, released in 2023, reportedly secured around ₹75 crore for its digital rights. This was followed by approximately ₹120 crore for his upcoming collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie. With Jailer 2 now reaching ₹160 crore, the increase represents a remarkable 113 per cent growth from the original film's digital valuation.
What to Expect
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is expected to build on the massive success of its predecessor, which was praised for its mass appeal, powerful performances, and engaging narrative. With filming now complete and business records already being broken, anticipation around the sequel continues to soar.
As fans eagerly await further updates, including the official release date and promotional content, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases in Tamil cinema, both in scale and expectations.