Entertainment

Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, Ashwath Marimuthu Set to Lead?

Reports suggest "Ashwath Marimuthu" is likely to take over 'Thalaivar 173' after Cibi Chakravarthi's reported exit. With multiple director changes, fans are eagerly waiting for an official update on Rajinikanth's much-awaited film.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Thalaivar 173 take over by Aswath Marimuthu
After Cibi Chakravarthy Thalaivar 173 take over by Aswath Marimuthu

The much-anticipated Thalaivar 173 is once again in the spotlight, but this time due to uncertainty surrounding its direction. Reports suggest that director Cibi Chakravarthi, who was previously attached to the project, may have stepped away, marking a second major directorial exit.

Earlier, filmmaker Sundar C had exited the project, Kamal Haasan officially confirmed. Following his departure, Cibi Chakravarthi, who is best known for the hit film Don, was brought in to helm the high-budget entertainer.

However, recent industry buzz indicates that Cibi might also have walked out of the film. While there is no official confirmation yet, sources claim that Ashwath Marimuthu, known for the Tamil film Dragon, is currently in talks to take over as director.

Despite these developments, Thalaivar 173 remains in pre-production, with shooting initially expected to begin soon. The film, produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, is touted to be a high-budget action entertainer featuring Rajinikanth in a unique and powerful role.

The project is reportedly planned for a Pongal 2027 release, and production is expected to commence once Rajinikanth completes his ongoing commitments, including Jailer 2.

While fans eagerly await an official update, the repeated changes in direction have raised questions about the film's progress. Whether these developments will affect the timeline or the project's overall vision remains to be seen.

Topics

Rajinikanthnew movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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