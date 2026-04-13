Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, Ashwath Marimuthu Set to Lead?

The much-anticipated Thalaivar 173 is once again in the spotlight, but this time due to uncertainty surrounding its direction. Reports suggest that director Cibi Chakravarthi, who was previously attached to the project, may have stepped away, marking a second major directorial exit.

Earlier, filmmaker Sundar C had exited the project, Kamal Haasan officially confirmed. Following his departure, Cibi Chakravarthi, who is best known for the hit film Don, was brought in to helm the high-budget entertainer.

However, recent industry buzz indicates that Cibi might also have walked out of the film. While there is no official confirmation yet, sources claim that Ashwath Marimuthu, known for the Tamil film Dragon, is currently in talks to take over as director.