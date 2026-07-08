The poster was unveiled on July 08, 2026, to celebrate Ganguly's 54th birthday.

The reveal offers a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, recreating one of the iconic shirtless jersey-waving moments from the Lord's balcony.

The makers of Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story, the highly anticipated biopic on the former Indian cricket captain, have officially unveiled the film's first look on Ganguly's birthday.

Visual Details Of The First Look Poster

Rajkummar Rao stars as Sourav Ganguly, displaying a striking physical transformation to match the cricketer's peak athletic build.

Rao is shown in a dramatic and cinematic recreation of Ganguly's famous shirtless jersey-waving celebration on the Lord's Cricket Ground balcony.

The backdrop vividly recreates the historic Lord's Pavilion during India's legendary 2002 NatWest Trophy final victory against England.

The poster prominently features the text: 'He didn't just play the game, he changed it.'

Sourav Ganguly's Reaction

'Dada' himself endorsed the picture on social media, calling it the best-ever gift on his birthday.

He noted that the artwork successfully transported him to one of the most cherished and defining moments of his cricket career on the Lord's balcony.

He expressed strong confidence in the casting, stating that Rajkummar Rao has approached the biographical role with immense sincerity and commitment.

Fans And Social Media Reactions

Audience reaction on platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit is sharply divided, with netizens debating both the casting and the poster's visual execution.

The Skeptics(AI-ish Criticism)

A large wave of online criticism targeted the poster's editing. Many fans felt the image looked AI-generated or heavily touched up.

Critics called the face blending look 'fake' and 'average' for a major production.

Some went so far as to jokingly comment that "Not even Greg Chappell did Ganguly this bad".

The Supporters

Conversely, many pure cricket enthusiasts felt a strong sense of nostalgia, noting that the poster gave them 'goosbumps' by perfectly capturing the aggressive spirit that Dada brought to Indian cricket.

Casting Debates

Opinions on Rajkummar Rao remain split. At the same time, some fans praised his unparalleled versatility as an actor capable of playing any role in the world.

Others felt that he had no natural resemblance to Ganguly, arguing that his look in the poster resembled other cricketers or actors instead.

The Ganguly Family And The Key Officials

Rajkummar Rao as Sourav Ganguly.

Vedant Sinha is playing a young Sourav.

Tanya Maniktala as Dona Ganguly, Sourav's wife.

Saswata Chatterjee as Chandi Ganguly, Sourav's father.

Aparajita Adhya as Nirupa Ganguly, Sourav's mother.

Rahul Dev Bose as Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav's elder brother.

Gajraj Rao as Jagmohan Dalmiya, former BCCI President.

Marc Danbury as Greg Chappell.

Alex Dower as John Wright.

Callum as Ian Frazer.

Siddharth Sharma as Ashish Nehra.

Anup Aryan as Anil Kumble.

Param Nagra as Harbhajan Singh.

Behind The Biopic

The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his distinctive storytelling in movies like Udaan, Lootera, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

The project is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films, in association with Julie Kapoor and DBL. The film is presented by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Renowned music composer Pritam is crafting the music and background score for the biopic.

The director and composer are utilising a dedicated musical sequence to illustrate the early stages of Sourav and his wife, Dona Ganguly, together.

Along with the release of the poster, the film is officially locked for its worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2027, over an extended holiday weekend.

The film's crew has been actively shooting since April 2026 across major locations in Mumbai and Kolkata, including on-site sequences at Eden Gardens.

The film aims to celebrate the legacy that continues to inspire generations of fans.