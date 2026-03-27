The teaser was released today specifically because March 27 was the film's original release date before it was pushed to April; dropping this "Pehelwan" glimpse now serves as the ultimate "return gift" to fans who have been loyal since the project's announcement.

While fans were expecting the video at 11:07 AM, the team surprised everyone by preponing the launch to 9:45 AM, effectively turning the internet into a celebration zone.

To celebrate Mega Power Star Ram Charan's 41st birthday, the makers of his upcoming sports drama, Peddi, have released a high-octane character reveal teaser today, March 27, 2026.

The "Kusthi" Transformation: A Beast in the Ring

This isn't just a teaser; it's a full-throttle introduction to Ram Charan's most physically demanding role. Moving away from his suave "Game Changer" persona, Charan appears in a raw, rugged 1980s avatar with long tied hair, a thick beard, and a chiselled, hulking physique.

The 45-second clip, titled the "Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse," showcases the actor in the traditional wrestling pits (Kusthi) of rural Andhra Pradesh.

From lifting a heavy gada (mace) to training under torrential rain and tossing heavy sacks like a pro wrestler, the visuals captured by R. Rathnavelu are nothing short of cinematic poetry.

Guessed Plot: A Battle for Identity and Soil

While the story remains under wraps, the teaser offers some heavy clues. A powerful voiceover challenges Charan, saying, "Wrestling isn't like cricket where you just face a ball... It's a game where you face death."

This suggests a plot where Charan's character, Peddi, must transition from a simple village life to the dangerous world of professional Wrestling to save his community's pride.

Fans are guessing the film follows a determined villager who stands up against a powerful rival, played by the fierce Jagapathi Babu, defending his identity through sports.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing his love interest Achiyamma and Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role, the emotional stakes look as high as the action.

A Musical Masterpiece in the Making

Adding soul to the grit is the legendary A.R. Rahman, whose background score in the teaser has already sent chills down listeners' spines. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers, the film is a true pan-Indian spectacle.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is now officially locked for a grand worldwide release on April 30, 2026.