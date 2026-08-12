Ram in Leela Trailer: Rio Raj's Rom-Com Has a Strange Twist

After facing rejection at several ponnu paakura functions, Ram becomes increasingly frustrated with the idea of marriage.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj launched the trailer and introduces Rio Raj as Ram, a young man struggling to find a bride.

The trailer of "Ram in Leela", starring Rio Raj, was unveiled on August 12, giving audiences a glimpse of a fun-filled romantic comedy with an unusual twist. Directed by debutant Ramachandran Kannan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 21.

Rio Raj's Ram Meets His Dream Girl

Ram's life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Leela, played by Vartika (Vartika Singh), on a train. The two quickly develop feelings for each other, and Ram finally believes he has found the woman he has been waiting for.

However, Leela comes with one unusual condition, she cannot meet or see Ram after 6 PM.

The strange rule leaves Ram confused, but his feelings for Leela keep growing. The trailer builds the romance around this mystery, suggesting that there is more to Leela's condition than Ram initially understands.

A Major Twist in Ram's Love Story

The trailer appears to introduce another key character who is a close friend of Ram and is equally concerned about his life. As the story progresses, the character's connection to Leela becomes the source of confusion and chaos.

The visuals strongly hint at a surprising twist involving Ram's male friend transforming into a female version of Leela. This creates a series of comic situations and appears to form the central conflict of the film.

Rather than following a straightforward romantic story, Ram in Leela seems to combine romance, friendship, mistaken identity and comedy.

Cast and Crew

Along with Rio Raj and Vartika, the film features Balaji Thiyagarajan Dayalan, Munishkanth, Chetan, Deepa Venkat, Malavika Avinash and Nayana Elza in important roles.

Ram in Leela - Cast and Crew Role Details Cast Lead Actor Rio Raj Lead Actress Vartika (Vartika Singh) Supporting Cast Balaji Thiyagarajan Dayalan, Munishkanth, Chetan, Deepa Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Nayana Elza Crew Director Ramachandran Kannan Music Composer Ankit Menon Cinematographer Mallikarjun Editor YNC Shiva Producers R Ravindran and Sudharsan Production Banners Trident Arts and Eywa Entertainment

The trailer combines romance and humour while keeping the film's central mystery under wraps. Ram in Leela is set to release in theatres on August 21, 2026.