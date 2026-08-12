Entertainment

Ram in Leela Trailer: Rio Raj's Rom-Com Has a Strange Twist

The trailer of Rio Raj's Ram in Leela is out, teasing a fun-filled romantic comedy about a frustrated groom-to-be who finally finds love, only to discover a bizarre twist involving his dream girl.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Ram in Leela trailer
Rio Raj starring Ram in Leela trailer out
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The trailer of "Ram in Leela", starring Rio Raj, was unveiled on August 12, giving audiences a glimpse of a fun-filled romantic comedy with an unusual twist. Directed by debutant Ramachandran Kannan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 21.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj launched the trailer and introduces Rio Raj as Ram, a young man struggling to find a bride.

After facing rejection at several ponnu paakura functions, Ram becomes increasingly frustrated with the idea of marriage.

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Rio Raj's Ram Meets His Dream Girl

Ram's life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Leela, played by Vartika (Vartika Singh), on a train. The two quickly develop feelings for each other, and Ram finally believes he has found the woman he has been waiting for.

However, Leela comes with one unusual condition, she cannot meet or see Ram after 6 PM.

The strange rule leaves Ram confused, but his feelings for Leela keep growing. The trailer builds the romance around this mystery, suggesting that there is more to Leela's condition than Ram initially understands.

A Major Twist in Ram's Love Story

The trailer appears to introduce another key character who is a close friend of Ram and is equally concerned about his life. As the story progresses, the character's connection to Leela becomes the source of confusion and chaos.

The visuals strongly hint at a surprising twist involving Ram's male friend transforming into a female version of Leela. This creates a series of comic situations and appears to form the central conflict of the film.

Rather than following a straightforward romantic story, Ram in Leela seems to combine romance, friendship, mistaken identity and comedy.

Cast and Crew

Along with Rio Raj and Vartika, the film features Balaji Thiyagarajan Dayalan, Munishkanth, Chetan, Deepa Venkat, Malavika Avinash and Nayana Elza in important roles.

Ram in Leela - Cast and Crew
RoleDetails
Cast
Lead ActorRio Raj
Lead ActressVartika (Vartika Singh)
Supporting CastBalaji Thiyagarajan Dayalan, Munishkanth, Chetan, Deepa Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Nayana Elza
Crew
DirectorRamachandran Kannan
Music ComposerAnkit Menon
CinematographerMallikarjun
EditorYNC Shiva
ProducersR Ravindran and Sudharsan
Production BannersTrident Arts and Eywa Entertainment

The trailer combines romance and humour while keeping the film's central mystery under wraps. Ram in Leela is set to release in theatres on August 21, 2026.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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