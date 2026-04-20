CinemaCon is the world's largest and most important gathering of movie theatre owners and film studios. It's held every year in Las Vegas, typically at Caesars Palace.

Ramayana is an upcoming Indian mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, best known for films like Dangal. The movie reportedly features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash (of KGF fame) as Ravana. The magnum opus film is produced with a high budget of 4000 crores.

Nitish Tiwari's most-anticipated film, Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has already sparked anticipation ahead of its release, with a screening of 20-minute footage at CinemCon in Las Vegas.

CinemaCon is a trade show and convention for the global theatrical exhibition industry, basically for the people and companies involved in showing movies in cinemas. Big cinemas, production houses, and directors often debut exclusive trailers, footage, and announcements that the public doesn't see right away.

Ramayana's exclusive footage impresses the viewers

A YouTuber who attended the convention shared his experience seeing the exclusive footage at CinemaCon, which has added to the excitement.

According to a video shared by the YouTube channel Mr Like It Or Not, the makers of the epic film Ramayana screened nearly 20 minutes of unseen footage for a small group of attendees at CinemaCon.

The YouTuber, who was among the audience after watching the exclusive video, described the visuals as striking and grand in scale. He also states that this film can be both a true grand epic and a spectacular fantasy story.

Besides, the creator notes that the footage left a strong impact thanks to its ambitious visual storytelling and cinematic scale. Then the creator talks about the international distributor.

He claimed that the film is receiving strong attention, especially in the US, and is expected to be distributed globally by Warner Bros., making it widely available. It is important to note that neither the official filmmakers nor Warner Bros. confirmed this.

The creator who witnessed the exclusive 20-minute footage further hyped the film, stating that its grand visual intellect will secure Academy Awards across a range of categories, especially given its nomination for International Feature Film.

Ramayana, with its epic story and high-budget film, already creates excitement with its recent trailer and now heightens people's eagerness with these reviews of the film's exclusive 20-minute footage.