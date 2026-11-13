The film features pan-India actors including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, supported by seasoned actors including Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu.

Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film debuted globally on this date during the Diwali festive season, while its sequel, Ramayana: Part 2, is scheduled for release on October 26, 2027.

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1 has reached a major box-office milestone, crossing Rs 500 crore in India and Rs 900 crore worldwide in its first week of theatrical release.

Box office collection

The film has successfully crossed Rs. 900 crore worldwide on its seventh day in theatres. The film has taken its total India gross collections to Rs 611.05 crore and its total India net collections to Rs 511.10 crore so far.

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. Although the film witnessed a decline on its second day, collections picked up over the weekend.

Monday was the film's biggest day so far, with an impressive ₹107.50 crore net collection in India. It continued its strong performance on Tuesday, earning Rs 94.10 crore, followed by Rs 70.65 crore on Wednesday.

The film's consistent box office performance has helped it cross the significant Rs 500 crore domestic net milestone within its opening week.

With its worldwide collection approaching the Rs 1,000 crore milestone, Ramayana is expected to remain a major box office talking point in Indian cinema.

The film recorded overall across 24,239 shows in all languages. The Hindi version contributed Rs 58 crore from 19,715 shows, with an occupancy of 43.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the Kannada version earned Rs 4.50 crore, followed by the Malayalam and Telugu versions at Rs 2.75 crore each. The Tamil version collected Rs 2.65 crore.

Ramayana, directed with a budget of Rs 4000 crore, has now emerged as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 worldwide. It trails only Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which grossed Rs 1,852 crore worldwide.

The film's first-week performance has established a strong opening for the two-part franchise. The second instalment is currently scheduled for a Diwali 2028 theatrical release.

As Ramayana continues its theatrical run, audiences and trade analysts will be watching closely to see how quickly the film reaches the ₹1,000 crore worldwide mark.