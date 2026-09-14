The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have unveiled a new motion poster for Ganesh Chaturthi, offering a softer, more intimate glimpse into the highly anticipated mythological epic.

The Motion Poster

The poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, seated together on a moss-covered rock beside a river. Dressed in traditional attire, Ram gently places a pink flower in Sita's hair as she smiles, highlighting the quiet affection between the two characters.

Unlike the film's earlier promotional material, which focused largely on its scale, visual spectacle and ensemble cast, the new motion poster shifts attention towards the emotional relationship between Ram and Sita.