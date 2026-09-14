The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have unveiled a new motion poster for Ganesh Chaturthi, offering a softer, more intimate glimpse into the highly anticipated mythological epic.
The Motion Poster
The poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, seated together on a moss-covered rock beside a river. Dressed in traditional attire, Ram gently places a pink flower in Sita's hair as she smiles, highlighting the quiet affection between the two characters.
Unlike the film's earlier promotional material, which focused largely on its scale, visual spectacle and ensemble cast, the new motion poster shifts attention towards the emotional relationship between Ram and Sita.
The brief moment presents the central pair in a calm setting, giving audiences a glimpse of their bond at the heart of the epic.
The title Ramayana appears in the golden lettering on the poster, accompanied by the tagline "Our Truth, Our History."
About the Film
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 6, 2026, during Diwali, while the second part is expected in October 2027.
Ranbir Kapoor leads the cast as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.
The earlier trailer introduced audiences to the film's expansive world and sprawling cast. However, the latest motion poster takes a different approach, focusing on a small and tender moment between Ram and Sita and placing their relationship at the centre of the film's latest promotional glimpse.