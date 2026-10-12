The production team unveiled a new poster and announced that the mythological epic would arrive in cinemas worldwide across premium formats. The makers also confirmed that bookings will open on Dussehra.

The announcement was made on October 11, coinciding with Navratri celebrations, ending speculation about the release schedule of one of the year's most anticipated Indian films.

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, have officially confirmed the film's worldwide theatrical release date as November 5, 2026.

Sharing the announcement, the team wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka aarambh hai." The message marks the beginning of the film's promotional campaign ahead of its much-awaited theatrical debut.

Loading post from https://x.com/WorldOfRamayana/status/2109245306290446362…

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash Lead the Cast

Ramayana: Part 1 features a prominent cast, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi playing Sita.

The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film aims to bring the Indian epic to the big screen on a grand scale, combining mythology, visual effects and large-scale cinematic storytelling.

The casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana has generated considerable interest among audiences, particularly given the film's ambitious production scale and its plan to present the Ramayana story to viewers worldwide.

Ramayana to Release in Multiple Languages and IMAX

The makers plan a wide international release for Ramayana: Part 1, with the film expected to reach audiences in multiple languages and premium cinema formats.

The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with plans to distribute it in 40 languages worldwide.

The production team has also confirmed an IMAX release, allowing audiences to experience the film on large-format screens.

The multilingual release strategy is expected to help the film reach audiences across India and international markets, particularly among viewers interested in Indian mythology and epic storytelling.

Who Is Producing Ramayana?

Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios is producing the film in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The project is planned as a two-part cinematic epic, with the first instalment scheduled for November 2026.

The second part is planned for a Diwali 2027 release, continuing the story across the two films.

DNEG's involvement, known for its visual effects work, reflects the production's scale and its focus on bringing the epic's characters, settings, and battles to life on screen.

Sony Pictures to Handle Global Distribution

Sony Pictures will distribute Ramayana: Part 1 internationally, excluding India.

Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market, according to the announced distribution arrangements.

The global distribution strategy is intended to take the film beyond the domestic market and introduce the story to audiences in different countries.

With its release date confirmed and bookings scheduled to open on Dussehra, Ramayana: Part 1 is moving closer to its theatrical debut.

The film's November 5 release will mark the first instalment of an ambitious two-part adaptation, with audiences awaiting the cinematic interpretation of the legendary story featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey.