While the film has received mixed-to-positive reactions, particularly regarding its pacing and emotional depth, Yash's portrayal of Ravana has emerged as one of its biggest highlights.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic has attracted considerable attention for its ambitious visual presentation, international technical collaboration and impressive performances.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Part 1 arrived in theatres on November 5, bringing one of India's most celebrated epics to the big screen on a massive scale.

Ramayana Part 1 Review: Yash's Ravana Becomes the Biggest Highlight

One of the most interesting aspects of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Part 1 is its decision to give considerable narrative space to Ravana's origins and rise to power.

Rather than presenting him only as the antagonist, the film explores his devotion to Lord Shiva, his acquisition of golden Lanka and his growing influence across the realms.

Yash makes a strong impression as Ravana, bringing an unusual combination of intensity, ambition and charisma to the character. His screen presence, along with the film's distinctive visual interpretation of Ravana, makes several sequences particularly memorable.

The Ravana Tandav sequence is another major attraction, showcasing the character's devotion and larger-than-life personality.

Meanwhile, the narrative introduces Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor, through his early life, royal upbringing and relationship with his brothers under King Dashrath. The contrast between Rama's virtues and Ravana's growing arrogance provides the foundation for the larger conflict.

Ramayana Part 1 Story: From Rama's Exile to Sita's Abduction

The film begins by establishing Ravana's journey and his devotion to Lord Shiva before shifting its attention to Rama's life in Ayodhya.

Rama's journey takes a significant turn when he accompanies Sage Vishwamitra and defeats the demoness Tataka. His life changes further in Mithila, where he lifts and breaks Lord Shiva's sacred bow, winning Sita's hand in marriage.

However, happiness does not last long in Ayodhya. Manthara's manipulation influences Queen Kaikeyi, who demands that her son Bharata be crowned king and Rama be sent into exile for 14 years.

Despite King Dashrath's heartbreak, Rama accepts the decision without resistance and leaves Ayodhya with Sita and his brother Lakshmana.

The trio begins a new life in the Dandakaranya forest, where they interact with sages and forest dwellers. Meanwhile, Bharata refuses to take the throne for himself and places Rama's sandals on it, ruling the kingdom as his regent.

The story takes a darker turn when Shurpanakha attempts to approach Rama and subsequently attacks Sita. Lakshmana intervenes and cuts off her nose, setting the stage for Ravana's revenge.

Ravana then puts his plan into action using the magical golden deer, Maricha, to draw Rama and Lakshmana away from their residence. Disguised as a sage, Ravana approaches Sita, crosses the Lakshman Rekha and abducts her.

One of the film's most emotional sequences follows Jatayu's attempt to stop Ravana's flying chariot. Despite his brave resistance, Jatayu is fatally wounded.

Rama and Lakshmana later discover what has happened and begin their search for Sita. The film concludes with the brothers setting out towards the kingdom of Kishkindha, leaving the audience with a cliffhanger that sets up the events of the next instalment.

Ramayana Part 1: Visual Effects, IMAX Experience and Music

The film's technical presentation is among its strongest elements. Produced on a massive budget with contributions from international technicians and Hollywood-level production teams, Ramayana attempts to deliver a cinematic experience on the scale of major global fantasy franchises.

The visual effects, elaborate sets and large-scale environments help bring the mythological world to life. The IMAX and 3D presentations further enhance the experience, particularly during the grand action sequences and the depiction of golden Lanka.

The background score by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer is another important part of the film. Their musical collaboration combines traditional Indian classical influences with sweeping orchestral arrangements. The result adds emotional weight to key moments while giving the larger sequences an epic atmosphere.

However, the film's extensive world-building and character introductions occasionally affect its pace. Some portions could have benefited from tighter editing, particularly considering the number of characters and events the first instalment needs to establish.

Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection

Beyond its critical reception, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Part 1 has reportedly delivered an impressive opening at the global box office.

Ramayana Part 1 Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India) Day Collection Day 1 Rs. 64.85 crore Day 2 Rs. 48.05 crore Day 3 Rs. 69.80 crore Day 4 Rs. 56.15 crore Day 5 Rs. 107.50 crore Total (5 Days) Rs. 346.35 crore

Its international performance has also attracted attention. Distributed globally by Sony, the film secured the No. 1 position at the UK and Ireland box office and reportedly earned more than $12.2 million in North America during the holiday period.

With its strong opening and overseas performance, the film is tracking towards the Rs. 700 crore global box-office milestone, according to early estimates.

Ramayana Part 2: Ram Setu and the Battle of Lanka

The conclusion of Part 1 leaves several major events of the Ramayana yet to unfold. The upcoming second instalment is expected to shift the storytelling towards a more action-driven narrative, focusing on the construction of Ram Setu and the legendary battle of Lanka.

The sequel is expected to feature the massive confrontation between Rama's army and Ravana's forces, bringing the epic conflict to the forefront. Sunny Deol is set to appear as Hanuman, while Raghav Juyal will portray Meghnad.

Unlike the first instalment, which spends considerable time establishing the characters, their motivations and the events leading to the central conflict, Part 2 is expected to focus more directly on the war, large-scale action and the eventual confrontation between Rama and Ravana.