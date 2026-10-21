Ramayana Song Ravana Tandav, Yash Showcases Ravana's Power

Composed by AR Rahman, the song features lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas and vocals by Vishal Dadlani. It opens with energetic drum beats before shifting into the powerful Shiva Stotram, setting the tone for Ravana's grand, fierce presence.

Featuring intense visuals and a devotional musical backdrop, the track highlights the demon king's strength, his command over the three worlds and his deep devotion to Lord Shiva.

The makers of Ramayana released the song 'Ravana Tandav' on Dussehra, offering a glimpse of Yash's powerful portrayal of Ravana.

Ravana Tandav Celebrates Ravana's Devotion to Lord Shiva

The song presents Yash as Ravana performing the fierce Tandava associated with Lord Shiva. Its lyrics portray Ravana as a formidable ruler capable of commanding Swarga (heaven), Patala (the underworld) and Bhuloka (Earth).

The opening portion draws from the Shiva Stotram, describing Lord Shiva's flowing locks, the serpent around his neck and the rhythmic sound of his damaru drum. The verses celebrate Shiva's auspicious Tandava dance and express a prayer for prosperity.

Through this musical sequence, the makers highlight Ravana's formidable power while also exploring his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. The combination of percussion, vocals and dramatic visuals gives the song a devotional yet intense atmosphere.

AR Rahman, Kumar Vishwas and Vishal Dadlani Join Forces

The track brings together some prominent names from the Indian music industry. AR Rahman composed the music, Dr Kumar Vishwas wrote the lyrics, and Vishal Dadlani lent his voice to the song.

The collaboration adds to the anticipation surrounding Ramayana, which is being developed as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic.

Yash's appearance as Ravana has drawn attention, and the newly released song offers an early look at the character's scale and screen presence.

Ramayana: Cast, Budget and Release Date

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is reportedly being made on a budget of around ₹4,000 crore for its two-part production.

The film's cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh is also reported to play Surpanakha.

The first part is scheduled for a global theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for 2027.

Ramayana Advance Bookings Generate Interest

The film has also reportedly recorded advance bookings worth more than Rs 5.44 crore, reflecting early interest ahead of its theatrical release. Premium tickets in Mumbai have reportedly been priced as high as Rs 2,770.

The release of 'Ravana Tandav' on Dussehra adds another promotional highlight as audiences await the film's arrival in cinemas.