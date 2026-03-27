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Ramayana Teaser Set for April 2 Release: a Grand Epic by Nitesh Tiwari

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is gearing up to unveil its first teaser on April 2, marking a major milestone for one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects. Announced on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, the makers confirmed that fans will get their first glimpse on Hanuman Jayanti

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
nitesh tiwari ramayana teaser announcement
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Teaser set for April 2 Release

The much-anticipated magnum opus Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is gearing up to unveil its first teaser on April 2, marking a major milestone for one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects.

Announced on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, the makers confirmed that fans will get their first glimpse of the epic on Hanuman Jayanti. The announcement has already sparked massive excitement, with audiences calling the film a potential "game changer" for Indian and global cinema.

The film boasts a powerful star cast, with Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama, Yash portraying the formidable Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will be seen as Lakshamana.

Adding to the film's grandeur is its international-scale production. Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX, with cutting-edge visual effects handled by DNEG, led by Namit Malhotra. The music is another major highlight, bringing together two legendary composers, Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, promising a global cinematic experience.

The project is planned as a two-part saga, with Part 1 scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in 2027. The film builds on the buzz created by its initial introduction video released in July 2025, with international promotions, including in the U.S., set to begin soon.

Loading post from https://x.com/malhotra_namit/status/2037372643981263156

Sharing the announcement on X, director Nitesh Tiwari expressed his vision and dedication to the project:

"Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us. Every step we take has been guided by responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale."

He further added that the team is excited to present their years of effort through a grand global launch:

"We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, "RAMA on April 2", as we celebrate this moment with fans across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience."

With its scale, star power, and global ambition, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles ever attempted in Indian film history.

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Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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