Ramayana Trailer Delayed as Makers Focus on Global Rollout

While no revised release date has been announced, the postponement coincides with a major milestone for the film's international rollout.

Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the development through social media, stating that the team had decided to unveil the trailer at a later date.

The much-anticipated trailer of Ramayana, which was expected to premiere on July 24, has been postponed to a later date. The announcement comes just days after the film's grand launch event was held in New Delhi on July 18, where the makers had confirmed the trailer release schedule.

Why Was the Trailer Postponed?

According to the makers, the decision was taken to first announce Sony Pictures Entertainment as the global distributor for Ramayana outside India.

Prime Focus Studios revealed that Sony Pictures will handle the film's worldwide theatrical distribution in international markets, marking one of the biggest global partnerships for an Indian epic.

Namit Malhotra said the collaboration ensures that Ramayana will reach audiences worldwide on the scale of a major Hollywood production.

He added that the partnership provides an opportunity to introduce India's timeless mythology and cultural heritage to global moviegoers through world-class filmmaking and cutting-edge visual effects.

Malhotra also said the ambition has always been to honour the legacy of the epic while delivering a cinematic experience that appeals to audiences worldwide.

Through DNEG, the Academy Award-winning visual effects company he leads, the team has spent decades working on ambitious international productions, and Ramayana represents the next step in bringing that expertise to Indian storytelling.

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Did a Trailer Leak Influence the Delay?

The makers have not officially confirmed that a leaked trailer was the reason for the postponement.

However, speculation has grown online after alleged clips claiming to be from the trailer circulated on social media in recent days. Some fans believe the team may have decided to delay the launch to protect the film's promotional strategy and align it with the global distribution announcement.

At present, there is no official evidence linking the postponement to any trailer leak. The only confirmed reason given by the production team is the announcement of its partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment and the revised global marketing plan.

A Global Vision for Ramayana

The film is being positioned as one of the most ambitious Indian productions ever made.

Developed for IMAX, Ramayana combines India's legendary epic with large-scale visual effects and international production standards. The film also features a soundtrack composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, bringing together two globally renowned music composers.

Star-Studded Cast

The film features an ensemble cast that includes:

Ranbir Kapoor

Sai Pallavi

Yash

Ravi Dubey

Sunny Deol

With Sony Pictures now overseeing international distribution and a renewed global marketing strategy in place, fans will have to wait a little longer for the official trailer.

The makers are expected to announce a new launch date soon as they prepare for what is expected to be one of the biggest worldwide releases for an Indian film.