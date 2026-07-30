Ramayana Trailer Unleashes a Mythic War Between Rama and Ravana
The first trailer of Ramayana delivers a breathtaking spectacle, blending stunning VFX, grand visuals and emotional storytelling. Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama and Yash's Ravana command the screen, while Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman's score elevates this epic clash of good versus evil.
Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana', one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years, have finally released its first official trailer, offering audiences a breathtaking glimpse into director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious retelling of the timeless epic.
The four-minute, nine-second trailer premiered on the film's official YouTube channel at 4:15 am IST on July 30, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, carrying the tagline, "The Ramayana Trailer - This Is Where the Epic Begins."
The trailer's release comes after preview screenings were reportedly leaked online, sparking widespread speculation and discussions across social media.
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Despite the early leaks, the official trailer has generated fresh excitement by showcasing the film's grand scale, emotional storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects.
What the Trailer Shows
The trailer opens with Yash's Ravana emerging from the shadows to claim his throne, establishing him as a powerful and intimidating force.
It then shifts to sweeping visuals of Ayodhya, accompanied by a narration that introduces the ancient tale before revealing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.
Initially seen in simple saffron robes, Rama gradually transforms into the warrior prince destined to protect dharma.
Sai Pallavi's Sita is introduced through heartfelt moments shared with Rama before the story transitions into their exile.
Ravi Dubey's Lakshmana is shown standing firmly beside them, emphasizing the unwavering bond between the brothers as they embark on their journey into the forest.
Yash as Ravana
One of the trailer's biggest highlights is Yash's striking transformation as Ravana. Clad in elaborate golden armour with intricate costume detailing, the antagonist is portrayed as both regal and terrifying.
His commanding screen presence, haunting expressions and imposing appearance establish a formidable rival to Ranbir Kapoor's compassionate Lord Rama.
The trailer also offers spectacular glimpses of Lanka's sprawling golden kingdom, colossal armies marching into battle and mythical creatures brought to life through stunning visual effects.
While several emotional moments between Rama and Sita are featured, the preview carefully avoids revealing major plot points, instead focusing on the growing conflict between righteousness and ambition.
A powerful line featured in the trailer encapsulates the central rivalry: "Two paths. Ravana, ruled by revenge. Rama, born to protect. Between them lies the greatest battle of mankind."
Through this, the makers position the film as an epic retelling of what they describe as "our truth, our history."
Cast
The ensemble cast features:
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
Sai Pallavi as Sita
Yash as Ravana
Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman
Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana
Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi
Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha
Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari
Arun Govil as King Dashrath
Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva
Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra
Adinath Kothare as Bharata
Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu
Music and Visual Effects
Music emerges as another standout element of the trailer. Following the acclaim received by the film's earlier "Rama First Glimpse," the collaboration between Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman once again elevates the visuals with a sweeping orchestral score that enhances both the emotional and action-driven sequences.
The visual effects, created by internationally renowned VFX studio DNEG, deliver large-scale CGI that blends seamlessly with the live-action performances.
From towering landscapes to mythical beings and massive battle sequences, the trailer showcases production values rarely seen in Indian cinema.
Release Details
Reportedly mounted on a staggering ₹4,000 crore budget, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic event. Part One is slated for release during Diwali 2026, while Part Two is scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2027.
Although the makers have not yet announced an exact theatrical release date, the trailer reinforces the film's ambition to redefine the mythological genre and become one of the biggest Indian cinematic spectacles ever produced.
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