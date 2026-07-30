The trailer's release comes after preview screenings were reportedly leaked online, sparking widespread speculation and discussions across social media.

The four-minute, nine-second trailer premiered on the film's official YouTube channel at 4:15 am IST on July 30, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, carrying the tagline, "The Ramayana Trailer - This Is Where the Epic Begins."

Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana', one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years, have finally released its first official trailer, offering audiences a breathtaking glimpse into director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious retelling of the timeless epic.

Despite the early leaks, the official trailer has generated fresh excitement by showcasing the film's grand scale, emotional storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects.

What the Trailer Shows

The trailer opens with Yash's Ravana emerging from the shadows to claim his throne, establishing him as a powerful and intimidating force.

It then shifts to sweeping visuals of Ayodhya, accompanied by a narration that introduces the ancient tale before revealing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

Initially seen in simple saffron robes, Rama gradually transforms into the warrior prince destined to protect dharma.

Sai Pallavi's Sita is introduced through heartfelt moments shared with Rama before the story transitions into their exile.

Ravi Dubey's Lakshmana is shown standing firmly beside them, emphasizing the unwavering bond between the brothers as they embark on their journey into the forest.

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Yash as Ravana

One of the trailer's biggest highlights is Yash's striking transformation as Ravana. Clad in elaborate golden armour with intricate costume detailing, the antagonist is portrayed as both regal and terrifying.

His commanding screen presence, haunting expressions and imposing appearance establish a formidable rival to Ranbir Kapoor's compassionate Lord Rama.

The trailer also offers spectacular glimpses of Lanka's sprawling golden kingdom, colossal armies marching into battle and mythical creatures brought to life through stunning visual effects.

While several emotional moments between Rama and Sita are featured, the preview carefully avoids revealing major plot points, instead focusing on the growing conflict between righteousness and ambition.

A powerful line featured in the trailer encapsulates the central rivalry: "Two paths. Ravana, ruled by revenge. Rama, born to protect. Between them lies the greatest battle of mankind."

Through this, the makers position the film as an epic retelling of what they describe as "our truth, our history."

Rama, Sita and Lakshman

Cast

The ensemble cast features:

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Yash as Ravana

Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman

Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Arun Govil as King Dashrath

Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva

Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra

Adinath Kothare as Bharata

Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu

Music and Visual Effects

Music emerges as another standout element of the trailer. Following the acclaim received by the film's earlier "Rama First Glimpse," the collaboration between Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman once again elevates the visuals with a sweeping orchestral score that enhances both the emotional and action-driven sequences.

The visual effects, created by internationally renowned VFX studio DNEG, deliver large-scale CGI that blends seamlessly with the live-action performances.

From towering landscapes to mythical beings and massive battle sequences, the trailer showcases production values rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Release Details

Reportedly mounted on a staggering ₹4,000 crore budget, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic event. Part One is slated for release during Diwali 2026, while Part Two is scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2027.

Although the makers have not yet announced an exact theatrical release date, the trailer reinforces the film's ambition to redefine the mythological genre and become one of the biggest Indian cinematic spectacles ever produced.