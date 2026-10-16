The second trailer follows the first preview, which arrived in July. An earlier, longer television spot introduced audiences to Kunal Kapoor as Indra, the king of the gods, riding his celestial elephant, Airavata.

Distributed globally by Sony Pictures Entertainment outside India, the upcoming film combines large-scale battle sequences, emotional moments and impressive visual effects to bring the legendary tale to the big screen.

The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend released the film's second trailer on October 15, offering a fresh look at the epic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

The sequence showed Indra confronting Ravana, played by Yash, who attacks the divine elephant and sends it crashing to the ground. Ravana's declaration, "Before me, every head will bow," underlines his ambition and growing power.

Ravana's Rise and Rama's Arrival

The latest trailer expands on Ravana's character, presenting him as a powerful figure born from fire and fury who forces even the gods to submit to his will.

Against this backdrop, Rama's arrival marks a turning point, setting the stage for a monumental confrontation between good and evil.

The trailer also highlights Rama and Sita's bond, giving viewers a glimpse of the emotional dimension behind the epic conflict.

Alongside the central characters, brief appearances by the Pushpaka Vimana and Jatayu add further depth to the mythological spectacle.

Jatayu's courageous attempt to fight Ravana is another memorable element featured in the film's narrative.

Grand Visuals and Cinematic Scale

The film's elaborate sets and large-scale visual effects stand out throughout the trailer. From celestial settings to intense combat sequences, the footage offers a glimpse of the production's ambition to present the Ramayana on an unprecedented cinematic scale.

The trailer opens with the caption, "Mankind's greatest story comes to life," before highlighting the creative talent behind the project. It also references visual artists associated with The Odyssey and Dune, reinforcing the film's emphasis on cinematic spectacle.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios is developing the project in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Cast, Languages and Release Details

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Kunal Kapoor appears as Indra.

Planned as a two-part epic, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also scheduled to arrive in IMAX and other premium large-format theatres, allowing audiences to experience its visual spectacle on bigger screens.

The first instalment of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will manage distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

With its second trailer revealing more of Ravana's power, Rama's arrival, and the epic's emotional core, the film is building anticipation ahead of its theatrical debut.