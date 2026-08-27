Set in the 19th century, the film is described as a pan-Indian action drama inspired by historical events that unfolded under British rule between 1854 and 1878. The period setting and historical backdrop are expected to form a major part of the film's narrative.

The film is now scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, 2026, nearly a month after its earlier release date of September 11.

The makers of 'Ranabaali', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have announced a new release date for the much-awaited period action drama.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film, while T-Series is presenting the project.

Vijay Deverakonda's fierce new look

The newly released poster has generated attention for Vijay's transformation into a warrior-like character. His traditional forehead markings, rugged appearance and the massive curved weapon resting on his shoulder give the poster a distinctly period-action aesthetic.

The fiery lighting, smoke and floating embers further add to the intensity of the first look, suggesting that Ranabaali could feature large-scale action sequences alongside its historical storyline.

Loading post from https://x.com/MythriOfficial/status/2092849087838302580…

Ranabaali faces a major box-office clash

With its October 16 release, Ranabaali is now set for a significant box-office showdown. The film will arrive alongside 'Rajinikanth's Jailer 2' and 'Dhanush's OM - Chapter 1', making the release date one of the most competitive periods on the calendar.

All three films have established stars and different audience bases, setting the stage for an interesting box-office battle.

For Ranabaali, the focus will now shift towards its promotional campaign. With the new release date confirmed, it remains to be seen how the makers build momentum and introduce the film's characters, story and larger historical world in the run-up to October 16.