Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the devastating Madras Famine of 1876-78.

Released on September 9, the teaser presents Vijay in a never-before-seen avatar as a fierce rebel fighting British oppression.

The makers of 'Ranabaali' have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming period drama, offering the first detailed glimpse into Vijay Deverakonda's character and the film's historical setting.

The film takes viewers back to the 1870s, portraying a period marked by widespread starvation, colonial oppression and the suffering of millions under British rule.

Vijay Deverakonda as a Rebel

Vijay Deverakonda appears in a radically different role in Ranabaali. His character rises against the British administration after witnessing the famine's devastating impact on ordinary people.

The teaser establishes him as a fearless fighter who takes the battle directly to the British rulers. As his resistance grows, he becomes a source of fear among the colonial forces and earns the reputation of being a "savage" for his violent attacks against them.

A Story Set During the Madras Famine

The teaser reveals that the story unfolds between 1876 and 1878, during one of the most devastating famine periods in colonial India. The film depicts Sir Theodore Hector, played by Arnold Vosloo, as the British authority ruling the then-Madras constituency with an iron fist.

The character controls the distribution of rice and other essential grains, worsening the food crisis and pushing people toward starvation. Against this backdrop, Ranabaali emerges as a figure of resistance, determined to fight the system and liberate his people from colonial oppression.

Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma

Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, Ranabaali's wife and his companion in the struggle. Her character appears to be closely connected to his fight against the British, adding a personal dimension to the larger historical conflict.

Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the main British antagonist who opposes Ranabaali and his rebellion.

Release Date and Production

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16. The teaser positions the film as a large-scale period drama that blends historical events with an intense tale of rebellion.