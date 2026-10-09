Featuring music by Ajay-Atul, Ranabaali will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The nearly four-minute trailer introduces a story of colonial oppression, famine and a warrior determined to protect his people.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

The trailer of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on October 8, offering a glimpse into a period drama set in 19th-century South India.

Ranabaali Trailer Explores a Dark Chapter in Indian History

The 3-minute-and-56-second trailer opens with a folk performance celebrating the legacy of Ranabaali, a legendary figure associated with Singanamala Hill.

According to the story presented in the trailer, he was born in a cave, and his future greatness was prophesied from an early age.

The narrative then shifts to the hardships villagers faced under British colonial rule. The villagers are forced to work for the British in exchange for wages, but instead of being treated fairly, they face exploitation and humiliation.

Ranabaali begins questioning why the British have authority over his village and why its people must endure such suffering. His growing resistance becomes the story's central conflict.

The trailer also offers glimpses of his relationship with Jayamma, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Their playful moments provide brief relief from the grim circumstances surrounding them.

However, as famine threatens the village, Ranabaali takes it upon himself to protect the people and save them from the approaching calamity.

Vijay Deverakonda's Character Takes a Larger-than-Life Turn

Towards the end, the trailer shifts into a more intense, mythic presentation of Ranabaali.

The final moments evoke the larger-than-life, folklore-inspired treatment seen in films such as Kantara and Karuppu, presenting the protagonist as a powerful figure tied to his people's traditions and beliefs.

The makers shared the trailer with the message: "Stories preserved through generations, living on in folklore, now we bring them to the biggest screen across the world."

The promotional line further describes the film as a story about the history that shaped the country and the Indian men from whom later generations descend.

The combination of folklore, colonial-era history and an action-driven narrative suggests that Ranabaali aims to deliver a grand cinematic portrayal of resistance and cultural identity.

Ranabaali Release Date and Cast

Set during the 1870s, against the backdrop of a famine under British colonial rule, Ranabaali follows a warrior who rises against oppression to defend his village.

The film will arrive in theatres on October 16, 2026, in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Its release comes just one day after Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, which is scheduled for October 15. The close release dates set up a notable box-office clash between two highly anticipated films targeting audiences across multiple Indian markets.