Later Farhan Akhtar the director of the Don franchise approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to resolve this matter, even FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit stated that the body issued three remainders to Ranveer to appear in person and discuss this matter but he did not show up, to which his team stated the reason for not attending is that the FWICE team did not had a proper jurisdiction to handle this matter, after so many attempts the FWICE took a strong stand against the actor.

Reports claim that Ranveer was fed up with the lack of a finalized script and changes in the cast, all of which led Ranveer to be exited from the film.

Ranveer announced his next role as Don in Don 3, which made fans go wild with excitement, and after that, it all went quiet. There are no recent updates about the film. After a few days, Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment sought 40 crore rupees from Ranveer to compensate for all the damage caused during the film's pre-production due to his exit.

Reports claim the fallout could be due to creative disagreements, as his previous film "Dhurandhar" was a worldwide success. So Ranveer was expecting a darker, more violent tone with strong language from the character. Still, Farhan stayed true to the franchise's historical character, built by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and refused to compromise or change the script.

Is Ranveer Singh Legally Banned From Acting

No, Ranveer Singh is not legally banned from acting, yet he faces a major block from Bollywood.

As it is a non-cooperative directive, which is an official instruction issued by an industry trade union or an association telling its members to stop working with a specific individual or company, instead of a legal ban from court, this acts as an industry-wide boycott to settle financial or professional disputes.

The FWICE is a labour union that issued this directive, which acts as an organized industry boycott rather than a legal prohibition.

The FWICE has 500,000 members in the film industry, including technicians, makeup artists, sound engineers, light boys, and spot staff. This directive tells all the union members not to work or collaborate with the actor.

And if any filmmaker tries to work with the actor in Mumbai or in mainstream Bollywood, they will struggle to get a crew.

Ongoing Projects Are Stalled

While he still has his advertisement shoots, his current and upcoming Hindi films are put on hold, and all production houses and studios are asked to cut ties with the actor until the dispute over Don 3 is resolved.

Ranveer Singh's Official Response

Ranveer Singh has officially reacted to the ongoing controversy through his official spokesperson, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise.

Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read.

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the statement further read.

Don 3

Don 3 has been under public scrutiny since it was announced, with delays and changes in the cast; first, Kiara Advani was announced as the female lead, and now it has changed again. After this, the movie was not taken forward.