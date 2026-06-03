Entertainment

Ranveer Singh vs FWICE: Don 3 Dispute Takes a New Turn as Film Body Withdraws Boycott Call

FWICE has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following a legal notice from the actor. The dispute, linked to his reported exit from Don 3, remains unresolved, with both sides expressing willingness to pursue legal and amicable solutions.

R
Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Ranveer Singh FWICE
FWICE withdraws Boycott call on Ranveer Singh Don 3

What started as a disagreement over Don 3 has now evolved into one of the most closely watched industry disputes of the year.

FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive

On June 3, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, just a day after the actor served the film body with a legal notice challenging its decision.

Despite rolling back the directive, FWICE made it clear that the matter is far from over.

"We will respond to the legal notice in a legal way. We are still appealing to Ranveer Singh. We invite him to sit with us to solve the matter amicably and save the interests of the industry," the federation said in a statement.

The Controversy Background

The controversy traces back to filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's complaint regarding Don 3.

According to FWICE, the actor exited the project shortly before filming was scheduled to begin, allegedly causing financial and logistical setbacks for the production.

Based on the complaint, the federation had issued multiple notices requesting Singh's personal appearance to present his side of the story and help facilitate a resolution.

FWICE claims the actor responded only after three reminders and maintains that the matter was contractual in nature and therefore outside the federation's jurisdiction.

Following that response, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive on May 25, effectively asking its members not to work with the actor. While many interpreted the move as an industry ban, the federation described it as a non-cooperation measure.

Legal Escalation

However, the situation escalated dramatically when Singh issued a legal notice on June 2, bringing the dispute into the legal arena and intensifying pressure on the film body.

At the time of writing, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit confirmed that the federation had received the notice. While the contents have not yet been disclosed publicly, FWICE is expected to address the matter further during a press conference in Mumbai.

Interestingly, although the non-cooperation directive has now been withdrawn, Singh's legal challenge against FWICE remains active, indicating that tensions between the two sides have not fully eased.

Ranveer Singh's Response

Throughout the controversy, Ranveer Singh has chosen not to address the issue directly. Instead, a statement released through his spokesperson emphasized the actor's respect for both the film industry and the Don franchise.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement said.

The spokesperson added that despite widespread speculation, Singh has deliberately avoided public confrontation and remains focused on his upcoming work commitments.

What's Next?

With the boycott call withdrawn but legal proceedings still looming, the dispute has entered a new phase, one that could determine how future disagreements between artists, producers and industry bodies are handled in Bollywood.

Topics

Tamil Movie Latest News

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...