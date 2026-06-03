Despite rolling back the directive, FWICE made it clear that the matter is far from over.

On June 3, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, just a day after the actor served the film body with a legal notice challenging its decision.

What started as a disagreement over Don 3 has now evolved into one of the most closely watched industry disputes of the year.

"We will respond to the legal notice in a legal way. We are still appealing to Ranveer Singh. We invite him to sit with us to solve the matter amicably and save the interests of the industry," the federation said in a statement.

The Controversy Background

The controversy traces back to filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's complaint regarding Don 3.

According to FWICE, the actor exited the project shortly before filming was scheduled to begin, allegedly causing financial and logistical setbacks for the production.

Based on the complaint, the federation had issued multiple notices requesting Singh's personal appearance to present his side of the story and help facilitate a resolution.

FWICE claims the actor responded only after three reminders and maintains that the matter was contractual in nature and therefore outside the federation's jurisdiction.

Following that response, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive on May 25, effectively asking its members not to work with the actor. While many interpreted the move as an industry ban, the federation described it as a non-cooperation measure.

Legal Escalation

However, the situation escalated dramatically when Singh issued a legal notice on June 2, bringing the dispute into the legal arena and intensifying pressure on the film body.

At the time of writing, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit confirmed that the federation had received the notice. While the contents have not yet been disclosed publicly, FWICE is expected to address the matter further during a press conference in Mumbai.

Interestingly, although the non-cooperation directive has now been withdrawn, Singh's legal challenge against FWICE remains active, indicating that tensions between the two sides have not fully eased.

Ranveer Singh's Response

Throughout the controversy, Ranveer Singh has chosen not to address the issue directly. Instead, a statement released through his spokesperson emphasized the actor's respect for both the film industry and the Don franchise.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement said.

The spokesperson added that despite widespread speculation, Singh has deliberately avoided public confrontation and remains focused on his upcoming work commitments.

What's Next?

With the boycott call withdrawn but legal proceedings still looming, the dispute has entered a new phase, one that could determine how future disagreements between artists, producers and industry bodies are handled in Bollywood.