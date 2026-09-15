The much-anticipated biopic is scheduled to launch at an official event on September 16, marking MS Subbulakshmi's 110th birthday. The film is titled "MS-A Legacy on Screen"

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to portray legendary Carnatic vocalist and playback singer MS Subbulakshmi in an upcoming biopic, marking an ambitious new project centred on one of India's most celebrated musical icons. It is considered the pan-India film audiences and singers have waited for.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna will bring the legendary Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi's musical magic and remarkable life journey to the silver screen. The launch event is scheduled for September 16 in Chennai, with Padma Shri Kamal Haasan as Chief Guest.

Gowtam Tinnanuri directs the Biopic of MS Subbulakshmi. The pan-India film will be jointly produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vas.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for M.S. Subbulakshmi's Biopic.

After days of speculation about who would portray the iconic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi, Sai Pallavi was earlier reported to play the lead role.

But the producers officially revealed on Tuesday that veteran actress Rashmika Mandanna will play the lead in the film titled MS - A Legacy On Screen.

The makers have also organised a grand event at the Music Academy in Chennai on Wednesday to mark MS Subbulakshmi's 110th birthday. The filmmaker has released a poster for the upcoming launch event.

According to the poster, Veteran actor Padmashri Kamal Haasan will attend the event as the special guest.

Who is MS Subbulakshmi?

Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi was immersed in music from birth. Her mother was an accomplished veena player, and her grandmother was a violinist. Growing up in a musically vibrant home, she released her first gramophone recording at the tender age of 10.

Throughout her lifetime, Subbulakshmi shattered institutional glass ceilings. She was the first woman to be awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi (1968) and the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award (1974).

The crowning glory of her life came in 1998, when she became the first musician to receive India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. MS Subbulakshmi remains an enduring figure in Indian music, renowned for her exceptional contribution to Carnatic music and her distinctive voice.

Film's Expectation among audience

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her performances across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi cinema, is expected to take on the challenging role of bringing the legendary singer's life and journey to the screen.

The role will likely require extensive preparation, particularly to capture Subbulakshmi's stage presence, personality, and musical legacy.

The biopic is expected to explore key milestones in M.S. Subbulakshmi's life, including her rise as a celebrated musician, her contributions to Indian classical music, and the recognition she received in India and abroad.

The September 16 launch event is expected to provide more information about the film, including its cast, director, production team and other details.

The makers may also reveal more about Rashmika's involvement and the film's vision for portraying the iconic musician's life.

With Rashmika Mandanna stepping into the role of one of India's most revered musical personalities, the project has already generated considerable interest among film and music enthusiasts. More updates are expected following the official launch.