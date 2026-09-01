Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa Release Set for November 27

Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' is set to release on November 27. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film features the actor as a Gond woman in a role that required extensive physical and emotional preparation.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa will be release on November 27
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Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film 'Mysaa' has officially locked its release date. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026, with UnFormula Films announcing the date on September 1.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the project will present Rashmika in a never-before-seen role.

The film features Rashmika as a Gond woman, a character that reportedly required extensive physical and emotional preparation. Her role appears central to the film's story, with the makers promising an intense and distinctive portrayal.

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Underwater Sequence

One of the film's major highlights is an underwater sequence involving Rashmika's character. According to the makers, the actor has a scene in which her character holds her breath underwater for almost 20 hours. The sequence has been described as the first underwater action scene featuring an actress in Asia.

The demanding role required considerable pre-shoot preparation, and Rashmika took on the physical challenges of portraying the character.

Mysaa Cast and Crew

Alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Rahul Ravindran and Eshwari Rao play key roles. The film brings together a technical team headed by cinematographer Shreyaas P Krishna and composer Jakes Bejoy.

Mysaa Cast and Crew
RoleName
Direction & Story
DirectorRawindra Pulle
Cast
Lead ActressRashmika Mandanna
Supporting CastRahul Ravindran, Eshwari Rao
Technical Team
CinematographerShreyaas P Krishna
ComposerJakes Bejoy
EditorKarthika Srinivas
Art DirectorGM Sekhar
Stunt DirectorKecha Khamphakdee
Production
ProducersAjay Saipureddy, Anil Sayyapureddy and Veerasai Gopa
BannerUnFormula Films

Multilingual Release Expected

The makers have revealed the title in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, indicating plans for a multilingual release. The film is expected to reach audiences across multiple language markets.

Following its theatrical run, Mysaa is expected to stream on Netflix, although the makers have not announced an official OTT release date yet.

Announcing the theatrical release date, the makers described the film's central character as resilient, fearless and unbreakable. They invited audiences to experience the world of Mysaa with Rashmika Mandanna in a new avatar.

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Topics

new movie releases 2026

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