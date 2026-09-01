Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa Release Set for November 27

The film features Rashmika as a Gond woman, a character that reportedly required extensive physical and emotional preparation. Her role appears central to the film's story, with the makers promising an intense and distinctive portrayal.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the project will present Rashmika in a never-before-seen role.

Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film 'Mysaa' has officially locked its release date. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026, with UnFormula Films announcing the date on September 1.

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Underwater Sequence

One of the film's major highlights is an underwater sequence involving Rashmika's character. According to the makers, the actor has a scene in which her character holds her breath underwater for almost 20 hours. The sequence has been described as the first underwater action scene featuring an actress in Asia.

The demanding role required considerable pre-shoot preparation, and Rashmika took on the physical challenges of portraying the character.

Mysaa Cast and Crew

Alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Rahul Ravindran and Eshwari Rao play key roles. The film brings together a technical team headed by cinematographer Shreyaas P Krishna and composer Jakes Bejoy.

Mysaa Cast and Crew Role Name Direction & Story Director Rawindra Pulle Cast Lead Actress Rashmika Mandanna Supporting Cast Rahul Ravindran, Eshwari Rao Technical Team Cinematographer Shreyaas P Krishna Composer Jakes Bejoy Editor Karthika Srinivas Art Director GM Sekhar Stunt Director Kecha Khamphakdee Production Producers Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayyapureddy and Veerasai Gopa Banner UnFormula Films

Multilingual Release Expected

The makers have revealed the title in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, indicating plans for a multilingual release. The film is expected to reach audiences across multiple language markets.

Following its theatrical run, Mysaa is expected to stream on Netflix, although the makers have not announced an official OTT release date yet.

Announcing the theatrical release date, the makers described the film's central character as resilient, fearless and unbreakable. They invited audiences to experience the world of Mysaa with Rashmika Mandanna in a new avatar.