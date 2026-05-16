Ravi Mohan Breaks Down and Pauses Career Until Divorce Ends

One of the most emotional moments of the press meet came when Ravi spoke about his sons, "Aarav and Ayaan", claiming he had been denied access to them following the couple's 2024 separation.

Fighting back tears at several moments, Ravi announced that he would temporarily step away from films and public appearances until his divorce proceedings are legally completed, saying he no longer wants to maintain an actor's image while battling personal turmoil.

Actor Ravi Mohan turned emotional during a chaotic press conference in Chennai on May 16, making a series of deeply personal revelations about his ongoing separation from estranged wife Aarti, financial struggles, custody issues involving his sons, and the emotional toll the situation has taken on him.

According to the actor, despite wanting to remain present in their lives, he has allegedly been prevented from meeting them.

"I am living only for my sons," Ravi said emotionally, adding that they are being sent to school with security guards, and he is unable to spend time with them.

He also claimed that thoughts of his children are the reason he has delayed finalizing the divorce despite wanting closure.

Serious Allegations Against Estranged Wife and Family

During the interaction, Ravi levelled multiple allegations against Aarti and her family, accusing them of financial control, emotional pressure, blackmail, and harassment.

The actor claimed he had never truly lived independently during their 14-year marriage, stating that despite being a successful actor, he allegedly did not have financial freedom or access to his earnings.

He said he does not even maintain a personal bank account and alleged that he was unable to use the money he earns from his work freely.

Ravi further claimed that he continues to pay ₹25,000 per month toward Aarti's family's medical expenses, despite their separation.

The actor also alleged that there are crores in debt and multiple legal issues surrounding him. However, he said he continues to smile in public despite personal suffering.

Keneesha Francis Mentioned Amid Emotional Speech

Ravi also addressed speculation about his rumoured partner, Keneesha Francis, saying she stood by him during his difficult phase.

However, he claimed the intense online trolling and cyberbullying eventually pushed her away. His comments came shortly after Keneesha reportedly shared a post about leaving Chennai, sparking fresh speculation online.

The actor denied accusations that he was chasing glamour or beauty, stating that if that had been his intention, he "would have done it long ago."

Responds to Criticism, Speaks on Feminism

At one point, Ravi became visibly emotional as he spoke about the criticism directed at him online.

Without naming individuals directly, he claimed his family life had been affected by an actress and criticized what he called selective narratives around feminism.

However, Ravi maintained that he respects women and said he would never intentionally speak disrespectfully about them.

"I speak about feminism in my films, too. My mother did not raise me to speak wrongly about women," he said.

Career Put on Hold

In a shocking announcement, Ravi declared that he will not sign films or release any projects until the divorce case concludes, saying he wants to prioritize resolving his personal life over maintaining his celebrity image.

The actor's emotional breakdown has since sparked widespread reactions online, with fans expressing support while legal proceedings involving alimony, custody, and divorce continue.

At the same time, Ravi's allegations remain personal claims made during the press conference and have not been independently verified or publicly responded to by Aarti.