Ravi Mohan Calls Off Acting Hiatus, Confirms Return To Cinema

Ravi openly admitted that his personal life, especially his highly publicised divorce proceedings, had completely overwhelmed him.

During his speech at the JFW Achievers Awards, he detailed several key factors that changed his mind.

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has reversed his earlier decision to step away from acting, confirming that he will continue his career in cinema after announcing a temporary break.

He explained that his emotions had clouded his rational judgment when he held the May 2026 press conference.

He described it as a small mistake born out of panic and mental stress.

Intervention And Support From The Film Fraternity

Ravi spoke at the event, saying he turned 46 this year and has spent half his life as a cinema actor.

Seeing how much his sudden hiatus hurt and panicked his fanbase made him feel immense regret.

He also said that when he confirmed his decision to take a break from films until he divorced Aarit Ravi, many in the industry came out in support of him and urged him to reverse his decision.

He emphasised that his career belongs as much to his supporters as it does to him.

Reaching A Better Mental Space

By recalling his press conference, he said that his breakdown has inadvertently normalised conversation about male mental health in the industry.

The outpouring of empathy from people facing similar struggles helped him find his footing, smile again, and approach his career with a healthier, more renewed mindset.

"I am turning 46 this year. Twenty-three divided by two, half of my life has been spent in the cinema. It's a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more.

I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, "We'll accept anything you say." But you must never say you're not part of cinema again. I apologise to all of them.

I won't betray my fans anymore. I'll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity… I plan to return as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude.

I think something good came out of this. Many have started talking about mental health. Many who could relate contacted me, which makes me happy. If I am standing in front of you today, smiling happily, it is only because of my fans. With your blessings, my new life continues."He mentioned it during the event.

Background Of The Hiatus

In May 2026, Raiv Monhan held a tearful press conference in which he announced a complete break from acting, stating that no films of his would be released until his divorce from Aarti Ravi was finalised.

He had cited severe mental stress, cyberbullying, and restricted access to his sons as the primary reasons for stepping away.

The couple originally announced their separation in September 2024 after 15 years of marriage.

Ravi Mohan's Workfront

Ravi Mohan has a highly active and versatile work front, featuring big-budget action spectacles, highly anticipated sequels, and his newly launched production venture.

Upcoming Star-Studded Film Lineup

A massive political action thriller, 'Karathey Babu', directed by Ganesh K. Babu, which stars Ravi Mohan alongside Shanmugha Babu and K.S. Ravikumar. The film is officially locked for a worldwide theatrical release on August 28, 2026.

A high-octane action thriller, 'Benz' is a crucial part of the massive Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The film stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role, with Ravi Mohan in a major role, alongside a powerhouse cast including Suriya, Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara. Production on the film has resumed in full now that he has decided to return to acting.

Fans can now look forward to seeing Ravi Mohan back on screen as he embarks on the next chapter of his career with renewed determination and the support of both the industry and his audience.