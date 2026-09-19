Resident Evil Review: A Bloody, Fun Ride Into Survival Horror

Instead, the director has created a new story within the familiar world of biological horror, zombies, monsters, and survival.

This new Resident Evil isn't another attempt to retell the games scene by scene.

There is something almost fitting about Resident Evil returning to cinemas in 2026 with a movie that feels less interested in explaining the franchise than in throwing audiences directly into the nightmare.

The result is an aggressive, often surprisingly funny horror movie that tries to recreate the feeling of playing a Resident Evil game rather than simply putting one on a movie screen.

That distinction is important because the film arrives after several very different attempts to turn Capcom's enormously popular video game series into cinema.

The Mila Jovovich films leaned heavily on action, while Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City tried to connect more directly to the games.

This latest Resident Evil movie takes a fresh approach.

It wants viewers to feel trapped inside a survival horror game. And for much of this relatively compact runtime, that approach works remarkably well.

What Is Resident Evil About?

The central character is Bryan, played by Austin Abrams. He is not a super-soldier, famous video-game hero, or unstoppable action protagonist.

He is a medical courier who finds himself caught in an increasingly terrifying situation after entering the chaos surrounding Raccoon City.

The story begins with Bryan simply trying to do his job. But what should be an ordinary delivery quickly becomes a fight for survival as the outbreak spreads and the world around him collapses.

From there, the film essentially becomes one long nightmare.

Bryan moves through dangerous environments, encounters infected creatures and increasingly grotesque mutations, and makes decisions that feel more like a survival-horror player than a conventional action hero.

Reports of the finished film describe locations and situations including a farmhouse, Raccoon City streets, a hospital environment, and a particularly disturbing maternity ward sequence.

The film gradually expands its collection of monsters and threats rather than relying exclusively on conventional zombies.

That gives the movie a useful sense of progression. Bryan starts as an ordinary person who is clearly out of his depth. As the night worsens, he has to learn how to survive.

The structure resembles moving through successive levels of a horror game, with new environments bringing new dangers.

The film therefore isn't really about uncovering a complicated conspiracy or following a large cast of established characters.

It is about one person's increasingly desperate attempt to stay alive.

Connection To The Video Games

The movie is based on Capcom's iconic survival horror video game franchise of the same name.

Created by Shinji Mikami and launched in 1996, the Resident Evil video game series defined modern survival horror.

It focuses on deadly outbreaks of the T-virus and G-virus, created by the corrupt pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation.

The games usually follow elite special forces agents like Leon S. Kennedy or Claire Redfield; the 2026 film adapts the world from the ground-level perspective of a regular civilian and an everyman medical courier.

A decathlon of style choices in the movie directly mimics mechanics and objects from the games, including weapon-handling angles, item-management dread, and the classic safe-room typewriter.

The Cast

Austin Abrams

Zach Cherry

Kali Reis

Paul Walter Hauser

Johnno Wilson

Emily Piggford

Shaun W. Loeser

The Crew

Zach Cregger directs the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten.

Cinematographer Dariusz Wolski captures its distinct visual atmosphere, and Hays Holladay and Ryan Holladay compose the score.

What Critics Are Praising

Reviews are heavily praising the decision to swap out the game's usual superhuman cops for an incompetent civilian lead.

Austin Abrams' performance as Bryan has been heavily praised for bringing grounded realism to high-stakes survival horror.

His portrayal of a visibly terrified regular civilian, combined with precise comic timing, effectively conveys the genuine dread of a zombie outbreak.

Instead of getting bogged down in confusing video game lore, critics note that the filmmaking beautifully recreates the anxiety of playing a game, such as managing a severe ammunition shortage and navigating claustrophobic, locked hallways.

Common Criticisms

Reviewers note that the story struggles to find a satisfying resolution, with a final battle and conclusion that feel rushed, unfulfilling, and nonsensical.

Hardcore fans have pointed out that the creature designs, while terrifying, stray so far from traditional Resident Evil canon, like classic zombies, that it barely feels tied to the franchise.

Resident Evil refuses to remake one of the games. For viewers who wanted Leon, Claire, Jill or a direct cinematic version of a beloved game storyline, that can be frustrating.

But for viewers willing to accept a new character and a new story, the approach gives Cregger enough freedom to build a fast, nasty and occasionally funny survival-horror movie.