The trailer introduces Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, a medical courier whose routine assignment quickly turns into a desperate fight for survival.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the filmmaker behind 'Barbarian and Weapons', the movie promises an intense mix of horror, action, and relentless suspense.

Sony has released a chilling new trailer for "Resident Evil", offering the most terrifying look yet at the upcoming live-action adaptation of Capcom's iconic survival horror franchise.

What begins as an ordinary night spirals into chaos as a deadly zombie outbreak engulfs the city, forcing Bryan to battle terrifying creatures while searching for a way to stay alive.

A Blood-Soaked Fight for Survival

The latest footage showcases gruesome zombie attacks, dark abandoned locations, and fast-paced action sequences that stay true to the survival-horror roots of the Resident Evil franchise.

Cregger's signature horror style is evident throughout the trailer, with tense moments, disturbing visuals, and graphic scenes creating an atmosphere of constant dread.

As the outbreak spreads, Bryan finds himself trapped in a nightmare where every decision could mean the difference between life and death.

Trailer Includes Hidden Resident Evil References

Longtime fans of the video game series will notice several subtle Easter eggs hidden throughout the trailer.

One of the most talked-about moments features a typewriter, an iconic item that served as the save point in many classic Resident Evil games.

Another sequence involving a mysterious door has also sparked speculation among fans, hinting at familiar settings and gameplay-inspired moments.

While the trailer references the games, it does not feature legendary Resident Evil characters such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, or Ada Wong. Their absence appears intentional, suggesting the film is focusing on a fresh storyline rather than directly adapting existing game narratives.

Zach Cregger Brings a Fresh Vision

Rather than recreating previous Resident Evil films, Zach Cregger is delivering a new interpretation of the franchise with a stronger emphasis on suspense and horror.

The screenplay has been written by Zach Cregger alongside Shay Hatten, blending survival horror with fast-moving action.

The film aims to capture the fear and tension that made Capcom's games a global phenomenon while introducing an original protagonist caught in the middle of the outbreak.

Production Team

The film is produced by:

Robert Kulzer

Roy Lee

Victor Hadida

Asad Qizilbash

Carter Swan

Zach Cregger

Executive producers include:

Oliver Berben

Richard Wright

Robert Bernacchi

Resident Evil Release Date

Following the release of its terrifying first trailer, Resident Evil is already generating excitement among horror fans and longtime gamers alike. With its brutal zombie action, unsettling atmosphere, and clever nods to the beloved video game series, the film is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest horror releases.

Resident Evil is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 18, 2026.