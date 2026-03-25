The makers of actor Rio Raj's seventh film have officially unveiled the title poster of Maddy, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans. Produced by Kalai Arasu under the Roll Time Studios banner, the film is set to be a romantic comedy directed by debutant BK Karthikeyan.

The first-look poster offers a refreshing and intriguing visual. It showcases rows of blue seats inside a cricket stadium, immediately setting a sporty backdrop. What truly grabs attention are two jerseys placed side by side, one bearing the name "Sachin" and the other "Anjali", hinting at a cricket-inspired love story.

Producer Kalai Arasu has described Maddy as a "feel-good ride filled with love and laughter," promising a light-hearted entertainer for audiences. The concept, blending romance with a sports setting, already hints at a unique narrative approach.