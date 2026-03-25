Entertainment

Rio Raj's 'Maddy' Title Poster Unveiled: A Cricket-Themed Love Story in the Making

The makers of actor Rio Raj's seventh film have officially unveiled the title poster of Maddy, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans. Produced by Kalai Arasu under the Roll Time Studios banner, the film is set to be a romantic comedy directed by debutant BK Karthikeyan

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
RioRajs Maddy title poster revealed
RioRaj's Maddy title poster revealed by the makers

The makers of actor Rio Raj's seventh film have officially unveiled the title poster of Maddy, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans. Produced by Kalai Arasu under the Roll Time Studios banner, the film is set to be a romantic comedy directed by debutant BK Karthikeyan.

The first-look poster offers a refreshing and intriguing visual. It showcases rows of blue seats inside a cricket stadium, immediately setting a sporty backdrop. What truly grabs attention are two jerseys placed side by side, one bearing the name "Sachin" and the other "Anjali", hinting at a cricket-inspired love story.

Producer Kalai Arasu has described Maddy as a "feel-good ride filled with love and laughter," promising a light-hearted entertainer for audiences. The concept, blending romance with a sports setting, already hints at a unique narrative approach.

Loading post from https://x.com/rio_raj/status/2036679865202790410

The film stars Rio Raj in the lead, alongside Saniya Iyappan. The supporting cast includes popular actor Aju Varghese, adding further charm to the project.

The film's music is composed by Ninan Thomas, raising expectations for a vibrant, memorable soundtrack.

While the title poster has successfully built anticipation, the makers have yet to reveal the full cast, storyline, and release date. However, the initial glimpse has already generated strong buzz, especially among fans of romantic comedies.

With a fresh pairing, a sports-infused love story, and a promising debut director, Maddy is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Tamil romantic comedy space.

More updates on the film are expected soon.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles