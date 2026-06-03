Sharing a photograph from the meeting on X, Balaji wrote, "With the man who started it all for #Karuppu!!! Wow! Feels unreal to meet him now as the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness. Thank you for everything, dearest Vijay sir."

Fresh off the blockbuster success of Karuppu, RJ Balaji met Vijay and shared an emotional note on social media, thanking the Chief Minister for his role in the film's journey. The fantasy action entertainer, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has emerged as one of the year's biggest hits, reportedly crossing ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay welcomed several familiar faces from the film industry on June 2, including director-actor RJ Balaji, filmmaker Sundar C, and actress-producer Khushbu Sundar, making it a memorable day that blended cinema, gratitude, and family celebrations.

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Vijay's Early Involvement in Karuppu

Balaji revealed that Karuppu was initially narrated to Vijay when the actor was still evaluating film projects before fully transitioning into politics. Although Vijay eventually chose not to take up the film, his feedback proved invaluable during the script development stage.

According to Balaji, Vijay's observations and questions strengthened the story and improved key aspects of the screenplay. The director said that simply getting the opportunity to narrate the script to Vijay opened doors that eventually led to Suriya coming on board as the lead actor.

"Despite not doing the film, the fact that he heard the subject landed me the opportunity to make this film. That's why I thanked him in the opening credits. After listening to my narration, he asked me the right questions, and those questions made my script better," Balaji said.

The film eventually evolved into a Suriya-starrer and became a major commercial success. Karuppu follows Vettai Karuppu, a guardian deity who assumes the form of a lawyer to fight corruption and injustice, blending fantasy, action and social themes.

Sundar C and Khushbu's Family Invitation

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sundar C and Khushbu Sundar also met Vijay at his residence to personally invite him to their daughter Avantika's wedding with Sharvan Sreenivasan.

Khushbu later shared photographs from the meeting and described it as a special moment for the family.

"A truly special and memorable day for our family as we met my dearest brother, our Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Joseph Vijay, and extended the invitation for our daughter's wedding," she wrote.

Khushbu added that her children were thrilled to meet Vijay and praised the warmth with which he received the family despite his busy schedule.

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"Seeing him always fills our hearts with pride and happiness. Despite his demanding schedule, he welcomed us with the same warmth, affection and beautiful smile that we have always cherished. Thank you, my brother, for your precious time, love and blessings. It means more than words can express," she said.

The meetings reflected Vijay's continuing bond with members of the Tamil film industry, with several celebrities maintaining close ties with the actor-turned-politician even after his transition into public office.