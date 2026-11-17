Officially announced by Amazon MGM Studios on November 16, 2026, the British actor will be the next 007, succeeding Daniel Craig.

In that way, the new face stepping into the iconic role is none other than Robert Pattinson.

One of the most legendary characters in cinema is James Bond, and choosing an actor for the role is challenging, as the actor should embody both the character's physical and personality traits.

This announcement ends years of speculation about who will carry the legendary spy forward.

This is another major career milestone for Pattinson, as he has already played one of the world's most recognisable fictional heroes as Batman.

James Bond is a very different character from all the characters he has played.

With a license to kill, a reputation for sophistication and a legacy stretching back more than six decades, the character comes with high expectations.

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Creative and Production Team

Denis Villeneuve signed on to direct the film, reuniting him with Robert Pattinson following Dune: Part Three.

The creator of Peaky Blinders is writing the script. Amy Pascal of Pascal Pictures and David Heyman of Heyday Films are leading the production, with Tany Lapointe serving as executive producer.

Studio Shift And Contract Details

This is the first 007 movie to be made under the full creative control of Amazon MGM Studios.

The studio secured the creative rights in 2025 through a joint venture with its longtime franchise stewards, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

According to some reports, Pattinson has signed a three-film contract to play 007; however, the studio has not officially confirmed the terms.

Pattinson landed the role after a London screen test in late October 2026, alongside finalists Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and Jack Lowden.

Notable Reactions

Pattinson called the role "the honour of a lifetime" and a "dream come true" in an official statement released by Variety.

He also expressed gratitude towards Villeneuve and the Amazon MGM team for their belief in him.

The British Royal Family welcomed the actor on X with the message "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."

The estate of Bond creator Ian Fleming shared that they look forward to Pattinson making the character his own.

The host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, has jokingly protested the casting on his show, saying "Enough is enough", as Pattinson has already given a terrific performance as Batman.

Google launched an interactive "shaken, not stirred" martini Easter Egg, a famous line from the James Bond franchise, to celebrate the casting announcement.

Schedule and Timeline

Principal photography for this movie has been scheduled to begin in the UK in 2027, once work on The Batman Part II is complete.

Although a specific release date has not yet been confirmed, the film is expected to be released in 2028. This would create a seven-year hiatus since the launch of No Time to Die in 2021, which also set the record for the longest break in the franchise's history.

Robert Pattinson, taking on one of the most important roles in cinema history, represents a fresh beginning and promises plenty of surprises for fans.