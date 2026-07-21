Ryan Reynolds Confirms New Deadpool Movie Is in Development

It is a massive four-day sports convention celebrated as the "Comic-Con of Sports".

Speaking at Fanatics Fest 2026, the actor delighted Marvel fans, stating that there will eventually be another project featuring Wade Wilson, driven by a desire to explore 'deep cut' storylines from the comics that haven't yet hit the big screen.

Ryan Reynolds has officially confirmed that another Deadpool movie is in development, giving Marvel fans their biggest update yet on the future of the Merc with a Mouth.

Sports merchandise giant Fanatics organised the event, the third annual festival, which just wrapped up its July 16-19, 2026 run at the Javits Centre in New York City, drawing over 180,000 attendees.

It functions as a cross between a pop culture convention and an elite sports fan experience, blending athletic competition, streetwear fashion and memorabilia.

Major Highlights

Icons like LeBron James, Tom Brady, David Beckham, Serena Williams, and Kevin Hart led live panels, autograph zones, and meet-and-greets.

Superstars from outside sports took over, including a surprise performance by Justin Bieber and an exclusive return of JAY-Z's legendary 40/40 Club as a VIP experience.

Coinciding with the 2026 World Cup Final weekend, the convention hosted the official pre-match press conferences and a massive live indoor watch party.

What did Ryan Reynolds say about the movie?

Reynolds confirmed that a new Deadpool film is in development and teased fans by saying, "There's stuff coming."

He further added, "There are a few really deep cuts I think are missing from the movies. I think there are a few deep cuts from some of the comics... There's stuff coming. There eventually will be another Deadpool."

Though there will be another Deadpool movie, it will not be a traditional Deadpool 4.

Instead of another solo adventure centred entirely on Wade Wilson, Reynolds is developing a film in which Deadpool shares the spotlight with other Marvel characters.

The actor believes the character is at his funniest and most unpredictable when interacting with a larger ensemble rather than carrying every scene alone.

Will Deadpool Join The Avengers?

That's the biggest question surrounding Deadpool's MCU future. While Reynolds has not confirmed that Deadpool will officially become an Avenger, there is growing speculation that the character could appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Interestingly, Reynolds has previously stated that he doesn't actually want Deadpool to become a permanent member of the Avengers or the X-Men, believing the character works better as an outsider.

What Could The Story Be About?

No official plot has been revealed, but Reynolds' comments point to a significant shift in the franchise.

The next film could explore Deadpool as he navigates the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) while interacting with multiple heroes.

This would allow Marvel to introduce many mutant characters as the MCU moves towards its next phase.

When Could The Movie Release?

There is currently no movie release date, since Reynolds says the project is still being written and Marvel Studios has yet to announce it officially.

Fans may see Deadpool make appearances in larger MCU projects before his next feature film arrives.