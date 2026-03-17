The poster drew significant attention in a short time, and the title change infused the audience with a sense of patriotism, yet it doesn't share any details about the release date. According to reports, the film is still in production, which is impacting the release; hence, it is expected to face further delays.

On Monday (March 16) afternoon, it was revealed through a new poster and an announcement by Salman himself on social media. He announced the movie's title, Maatrubhmi: May War Rest in Peace, along with a tagline and a first-look poster.

Director Apoorva Lakhia explains that the team had two names in mind from the beginning; later, it was named Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace after realising that this film is not solely about the battle.

The film was directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who is known for making intense action and real-life inspired films, which was produced and presented by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It features a mix of well-known actors and supporting performers, including Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, and many others.

The filmmakers decided the primary concern was that the film directly depicts the historical battle, which may result in Sensitivity and create controversy against the film. Besides these reasons, the name change also depends on its broader theme, such as patriotism and sacrifice.

About the movie

The film is based on the real 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. Maatrubhumi will make the audience remember the historical event. It portrays the harsh realities of high-altitude combat in Ladakh, including intense hand-to-hand fighting and the extreme conditions faced by troops.

This film will be a tribute to the Courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

It deals with High-altitude combat conditions and emotional and patriotic elements. The team also states that this film will convey a peace-oriented message rather than focus solely on conflict and will highlight the human cost of war.

With its updated title and tone, it also emphasises a broader message about the cost of conflict and the importance of peace, balancing patriotism with a more reflective, human perspective on war.

The expectations of the film are quite high but also mixed, mainly because of its subject and Salman's star power. The film is expected to be a big, emotional, patriotic drama with action. Still, its success will depend on how well it handles the real story and connects emotionally with the audience.