Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, marking a special new chapter in their lives. The couple announced the happy news on November 20, sharing an adorable glimpse of their newborn with fans.

According to the announcement, their little boy arrived on November 19. Samantha shared a heartwarming photograph showing her and Raj gently holding their baby's tiny fingers. The couple also revealed his name in the caption: Dev Nidimoru.

The announcement quickly attracted congratulatory messages from fans, who celebrated the couple's new journey into parenthood.