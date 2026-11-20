Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, marking a special new chapter in their lives. The couple announced the happy news on November 20, sharing an adorable glimpse of their newborn with fans.
According to the announcement, their little boy arrived on November 19. Samantha shared a heartwarming photograph showing her and Raj gently holding their baby's tiny fingers. The couple also revealed his name in the caption: Dev Nidimoru.
The announcement quickly attracted congratulatory messages from fans, who celebrated the couple's new journey into parenthood.
Samantha Shares Glimpses of Her Pregnancy Journey
Samantha had been giving fans occasional glimpses of her pregnancy journey through social media. From maternity celebrations to preparations for the baby's arrival, the actress shared special moments leading up to this important milestone.
Her latest post, introducing little Dev, has become another memorable moment for the actress and her followers.
Samantha and Raj Begin a New Chapter Together
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Since their wedding, the couple has shared glimpses of their life together.
With the arrival of their baby boy, Samantha and Raj are now beginning a new chapter as parents. Their announcement has brought warm wishes from fans as they welcome Dev into their family.