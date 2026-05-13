He was last seen in the theatrical release of Devil's Double Next Level, also known as DD's Next Level, which hit theatres on May 16, 2025, and was directed by S. Prem Anand. He worked on the fourth instalment of their Dhilluku Dhuddu series.

"Love Bite" is Santhanam's next after acting as a lead actor in almost 24 films ever since Vallavanuku Pullum Aayudham in 2014.

Santhanam played Krishnamoorthy, nicknamed "Kissa".

However, DD's Next Level was considered a box-office bomb, grossing over ₹18.32 crore, and was made on a budget of ₹20 crore; it came very close to achieving 91% of the budget but ultimately fell short of the recovery mark by just ₹1.68 crore.

Cast Of Love Bite

Santhanam as the main hero

Aparna Das as the female lead

Supporting Character Ensemble

VTV Ganesh

Anandaraj

Mottai Rajendran

Nirosha

Bjorn Surrao

Redin Kingsley

Adithya Kathir

Kalki Raja

Vettai Muthukumar

The Core Concept

The main plot of the movie is a zombie apocalypse survival comedy.

The promo video released by AGS Productions starts with priests at a temple performing rituals to the zombies, then cuts to Santhanam and Anandaraj, burglars who arrive at the ritual scene.

And after the completion of the rituals, the people of the village are seen pushing the zombies into a dug pit and burying them.

After everyone left the area, Santhanam and Anandaraj returned and began to excavate the bodies from the pit in search of jewels. When the villagers discovered what they were doing, they hurried to the scene and found that the pair had killed a chicken and placed it over the burial site. The scent of blood attracted the buried zombies, who emerged from their graves and began to pursue Santhanam and Anandaraj.

Anandaraj was seen asking ChatGPT questions about how to escape from zombies, but when the connection dropped, they didn't get the right answer, and the zombies bit them; eventually, both of them turned into zombies.

Technical Side

Selvin Raj Xavier of 'Conjuring Kannappan' fame directs Love Bite. Pradeep E. Ragav handles the film's editing, and Yuva does cinematography.

And the music is by the independent music duo Foxn, consisting of Pradeep PJ and Wayne Pavey.

The film is the 29th production for AGS Entertainment, with creative producer Archana Kalpathi.