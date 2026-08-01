Entertainment

Sardar 2 Teaser shows Karthi face off against SJ Suryah

The teaser for Sardar 2 is out, giving fans a glimpse of Karthi's next high-stakes spy mission. Directed by P.S. Mithran, the action thriller features S.J. Suryah as the main antagonist and promises larger-scale action, international locations and intense espionage ahead of its September 10 release.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Sardar 2 teaser
Sardar 2 teaser shows tougher spy mission
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The makers of 'Sardar 2' have released the official teaser of the highly anticipated spy action thriller, offering a glimpse of an action-packed sequel ahead of its theatrical release on September 10.

Directed by P.S. Mithran, the film is the follow-up to the 2022 blockbuster Sardar. It promises to raise the stakes with larger-scale action, international locations and a fresh set of formidable enemies.

What the Teaser Reveals

The teaser opens with glimpses of dangerous covert missions, explosive action sequences and mysterious adversaries, setting the stage for what appears to be Karthi's most challenging mission yet.

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It also introduces S.J. Suryah as the leader of a powerful criminal organisation, hinting at an intense face-off between his character and Karthi's spy.

While the first Sardar revolved around an intelligence agent attempting to stop a sinister group from contaminating India's water supply, the sequel appears to expand the franchise with a broader international backdrop while retaining its signature mix of espionage, suspense and high-octane action.

The teaser suggests that director P.S. Mithran has maintained the franchise's spy-thriller atmosphere while significantly increasing the scale of the narrative and action.

Cast and Crew

Cast

Sardar 2 features an ensemble cast including Karthi, S.J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan and others in key roles.

Creative Team

Sardar 2 - Crew Details
RoleDetails
Direction & Writing
DirectorP.S. Mithran
StoryRathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi
ScreenplayNambi
Music
Music ComposerSam C.S.
LyricsNambi, Lavita Lobo, Imbachi and Zeba Tommy
Technical Crew
CinematographerGeorge C. Williams
EditorVijay Velukutty
Art DirectorsMSP Madhavan and B. Sekar
Action ChoreographersDhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'Souza
Production
ProducersS. Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena
Co-producerA. Venkatesh
Production BannersPrince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment

With its action-heavy teaser and international espionage setting, the sequel aims to deliver a bigger and more ambitious cinematic experience when it arrives in theatres on September 10.

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Topics

new movie releases 2026Tamil Movie Latest News

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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