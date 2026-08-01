Sardar 2 Teaser shows Karthi face off against SJ Suryah

The makers of 'Sardar 2' have released the official teaser of the highly anticipated spy action thriller, offering a glimpse of an action-packed sequel ahead of its theatrical release on September 10.
Directed by P.S. Mithran, the film is the follow-up to the 2022 blockbuster Sardar. It promises to raise the stakes with larger-scale action, international locations and a fresh set of formidable enemies.
What the Teaser Reveals
The teaser opens with glimpses of dangerous covert missions, explosive action sequences and mysterious adversaries, setting the stage for what appears to be Karthi's most challenging mission yet.
It also introduces S.J. Suryah as the leader of a powerful criminal organisation, hinting at an intense face-off between his character and Karthi's spy.
While the first Sardar revolved around an intelligence agent attempting to stop a sinister group from contaminating India's water supply, the sequel appears to expand the franchise with a broader international backdrop while retaining its signature mix of espionage, suspense and high-octane action.
The teaser suggests that director P.S. Mithran has maintained the franchise's spy-thriller atmosphere while significantly increasing the scale of the narrative and action.
Cast and Crew
Cast
Sardar 2 features an ensemble cast including Karthi, S.J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan and others in key roles.
Creative Team
With its action-heavy teaser and international espionage setting, the sequel aims to deliver a bigger and more ambitious cinematic experience when it arrives in theatres on September 10.