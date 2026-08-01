Sardar 2 Teaser shows Karthi face off against SJ Suryah

The makers of 'Sardar 2' have released the official teaser of the highly anticipated spy action thriller, offering a glimpse of an action-packed sequel ahead of its theatrical release on September 10.

Directed by P.S. Mithran, the film is the follow-up to the 2022 blockbuster Sardar. It promises to raise the stakes with larger-scale action, international locations and a fresh set of formidable enemies.

What the Teaser Reveals

The teaser opens with glimpses of dangerous covert missions, explosive action sequences and mysterious adversaries, setting the stage for what appears to be Karthi's most challenging mission yet.