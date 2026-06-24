The wait for Sardar 2 is finally coming to an end. The highly anticipated sequel to Karthi's blockbuster spy action thriller has officially secured a worldwide theatrical release on September 10.
Actor Karthi shared the announcement on X, unveiling a short promotional video and confirming the release date. " #Sardar2 arrives... worldwide in theatres on September 10," he wrote, generating excitement among fans eager to revisit the franchise.
About the Film
Directed by P.S. Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 continues the story of the acclaimed espionage universe introduced in the first film. The sequel features an ensemble cast including Karthi, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, S.J. Suryah, and Yogi Babu.
Recapping the Original Sardar
The original Sardar was praised for its blend of action, suspense, and social commentary. Karthi played dual roles as a father and son, with the story following a determined police officer who seeks to clear the stain of being known as the son of a national traitor. His investigation eventually uncovers his father's hidden past and a far-reaching conspiracy.
The first film also starred Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu, and Balaji Sakthivel in key roles.
Produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under the Prince Pictures banner, Sardar 2 is co-produced by Ishan Saksena. With a star-studded cast and the success of its predecessor behind it, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Tamil releases of the year.