The wait for Sardar 2 is finally coming to an end. The highly anticipated sequel to Karthi's blockbuster spy action thriller has officially secured a worldwide theatrical release on September 10.

Actor Karthi shared the announcement on X, unveiling a short promotional video and confirming the release date. " #Sardar2 arrives... worldwide in theatres on September 10," he wrote, generating excitement among fans eager to revisit the franchise.

About the Film

Directed by P.S. Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 continues the story of the acclaimed espionage universe introduced in the first film. The sequel features an ensemble cast including Karthi, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, S.J. Suryah, and Yogi Babu.