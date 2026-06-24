Entertainment

Sardar 2 Locks September 10 Release; Karthi Returns in Spy Thriller Sequel

Karthi's much-awaited spy action thriller Sardar 2 is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 10. Directed by P.S. Mithran, the sequel stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, S.J. Suryah, and Yogi Babu, with music composed by Sam C.S. and production by Prince Pictures.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Sardar 2
Karthi starring Sardar 2 release date announced

The wait for Sardar 2 is finally coming to an end. The highly anticipated sequel to Karthi's blockbuster spy action thriller has officially secured a worldwide theatrical release on September 10.

Actor Karthi shared the announcement on X, unveiling a short promotional video and confirming the release date. " #Sardar2 arrives... worldwide in theatres on September 10," he wrote, generating excitement among fans eager to revisit the franchise.

About the Film

Directed by P.S. Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 continues the story of the acclaimed espionage universe introduced in the first film. The sequel features an ensemble cast including Karthi, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, S.J. Suryah, and Yogi Babu.

Loading post from https://x.com/Karthi_Offl/status/2069629347468857764

Recapping the Original Sardar

The original Sardar was praised for its blend of action, suspense, and social commentary. Karthi played dual roles as a father and son, with the story following a determined police officer who seeks to clear the stain of being known as the son of a national traitor. His investigation eventually uncovers his father's hidden past and a far-reaching conspiracy.

The first film also starred Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu, and Balaji Sakthivel in key roles.

Sardar 2 - Cast & Crew
RoleDetails
Direction & Production
DirectorP.S. Mithran
ProducerS. Lakshman Kumar (Prince Pictures)
Co-producerIshan Saksena
Screenplay
WritersRathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi
Technical Crew
MusicSam C.S.
CinematographyGeorge C. Williams
EditingVijay Velukutty
Cast
LeadKarthi
Supporting CastMalavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, S.J. Suryah, Yogi Babu

Produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under the Prince Pictures banner, Sardar 2 is co-produced by Ishan Saksena. With a star-studded cast and the success of its predecessor behind it, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Tamil releases of the year.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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