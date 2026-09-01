The new film takes viewers further into Sardar's past, with Karthi appearing as the younger version of Chandra Bose, also known as Sardar.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the backstory of Karthi's character and connects the sequel's events to the first film. Karthi once again appears in a dual role as father and son, playing Sardar and Vijay Prakash.

The much-awaited trailer of Sardar 2 was released on August 31 at a trailer launch event held in Chennai. Directed by PS Mithran, the sequel is set to hit theatres on September 10 and continues the story established in the 2022 film Sardar.

A devoted follower of Murugan, Sardar is recruited for a black-ops mission. However, the operation takes an unexpected turn, setting off events that continue to affect his life.

Sardar believes the mission was a success, but its consequences keep following him. The trailer also suggests the incident is directly connected to his son Vijay Prakash's story.

Years later, the unresolved problems surrounding the mission resurface, putting Sardar up against a new threat. SJ Suryah plays the antagonist Black Dagger, who appears to be at the centre of the conflict in the sequel.

The trailer also promises several action-packed moments and large-scale sequences, hinting at a bigger canvas for the sequel. The film is expected to combine the spy-thriller elements of the original with a new conflict involving Sardar and his latest enemy.

Sardar 2 Cast and Crew

Karthi leads the film in dual roles as Sardar and Vijay Prakash. The supporting cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajisha Vijayan and SJ Suryah.

The technical crew features Sam CS as the music composer, while George C Williams handles the cinematography. Vijay Velukuttu edits the film, with MSP Madhavan and B Sekar as art directors.

Dhilip Subbarayan and Chetan D'Souza choreographed the action sequences. S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena produced the film, with Venkatesh serving as co-producer.

Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment back Sardar 2, with PS Mithran directing. With the trailer now out, the film is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 10.