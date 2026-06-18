Entertainment

Sathyavan Savithiri locks July 24 release; new poster unveils courtroom drama

"Sathyavan Savithiri", starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin, will release on July 24. The newly unveiled poster highlights the courtroom drama's central conflict, featuring both actors as lawyers. Directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj, the film promises an intense legal battle.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Sathyavan Savithiri
Sathyavan Savithiri new poster released with release date

Satthyavan Savithiri by Paraveen S Vijay is scheduled to hit theatres on July 24. The team shares the announcement by sharing the poster, which unveils the courtroom drama concept involving the main leads.

Details about the film

Sathyavan Savithiri is an upcoming Tamil courtroom drama directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj and produced by Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The film is produced jointly by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions. The film has cinematography by Arul Vincent, editing by Prassana G.K., and music by Sam C.S.

Sathyavan Savithiri stars Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin in the lead roles. The cast also includes Ramesh Thilak, Raj Ayyappa, Shiv Panditt, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Positioned as an intense legal drama, the film revolves around a high-stakes courtroom battle and is slated for release on July 24.

Loading post from https://x.com/KeerthyOfficial/status/2067118517271552361

Details about the Poster

The poster revealed today breaks the main plot of the movie when compared to the first two posters. The first poster of the film reveals Keerthi Suresh as the main lead, and the second one reveals the other main lead, director Myssikin, in a suit, with the comment "One will break and One will Rise." Now, the recently unveiled poster features the lead, Keerthi, in a suit.

From the poster, it appears that the story revolves around Keerthi, Mysskin and a case. Still, the main plot is unknown; the team is expected to release the movie's trailer soon to reveal the plot outline.

The poster reveals Keerthi Suresh and Mysskin standing in black court attire, while Keerthi is posed as she directs towards Mysskin, and Mysskin towards the camera. The background shows a perfect courtroom, with many files in the cupboard and lawyers.

The film Sathyavan Savithiri is a courtroom drama centred on two lawyers. Sources close to the film unit convey that Kerrthi is a lawyer in the film and Myssikin is her senior advocate.

When she finds out that her boss is on the wrong side, she takes a step and faces Mysskin in a case. However, these were all rumours about the film; we have to wait to know the exact original plot.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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