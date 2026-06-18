The film is produced jointly by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions. The film has cinematography by Arul Vincent, editing by Prassana G.K., and music by Sam C.S.

Sathyavan Savithiri is an upcoming Tamil courtroom drama directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj and produced by Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Satthyavan Savithiri by Paraveen S Vijay is scheduled to hit theatres on July 24. The team shares the announcement by sharing the poster, which unveils the courtroom drama concept involving the main leads.

Sathyavan Savithiri stars Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin in the lead roles. The cast also includes Ramesh Thilak, Raj Ayyappa, Shiv Panditt, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Positioned as an intense legal drama, the film revolves around a high-stakes courtroom battle and is slated for release on July 24.

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Details about the Poster

The poster revealed today breaks the main plot of the movie when compared to the first two posters. The first poster of the film reveals Keerthi Suresh as the main lead, and the second one reveals the other main lead, director Myssikin, in a suit, with the comment "One will break and One will Rise." Now, the recently unveiled poster features the lead, Keerthi, in a suit.

From the poster, it appears that the story revolves around Keerthi, Mysskin and a case. Still, the main plot is unknown; the team is expected to release the movie's trailer soon to reveal the plot outline.

The poster reveals Keerthi Suresh and Mysskin standing in black court attire, while Keerthi is posed as she directs towards Mysskin, and Mysskin towards the camera. The background shows a perfect courtroom, with many files in the cupboard and lawyers.

The film Sathyavan Savithiri is a courtroom drama centred on two lawyers. Sources close to the film unit convey that Kerrthi is a lawyer in the film and Myssikin is her senior advocate.

When she finds out that her boss is on the wrong side, she takes a step and faces Mysskin in a case. However, these were all rumours about the film; we have to wait to know the exact original plot.