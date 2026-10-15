The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on July 24. However, it was postponed due to Vijay's Jana Nayagan release, prompting Sathyavan Savithiri's team to reschedule it for November 20.

Sathyavaan Savithiri's official teaser was released by the team on October 14 at 5.00 Pm. It is directed by the debutant Praveen S Vijay and is produced by Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel under the Drumsticks Productions banner, in association with Zee Studios.

The official teaser for Sathyavan Savithiri is out now, starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin. The teaser hints at a promising, engaging courtroom drama packed with entertainment.

Director Praveen has said the film explores the gap between justice and law. He says Savithiri fights for justice, while her senior prioritises the law and circumstances. Sam C S composed the music.

Cast and crew details

The film features Keerthy Suresh as Savithiri and Mysskin as Markandeyan in prominent roles, with both actors portraying lawyers. Their unusual on-screen pairing is a major highlight of the project, setting the stage for a compelling legal confrontation.

Keerthy Suresh plays an exuberant lawyer who takes on a major case despite emotional struggles in her personal life. Mysskin plays a senior advocate whose professional decisions bring him into conflict with her. This clash becomes a crucial part of the film's narrative.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin in Leading roles, the film also features strong performances from other actors like Charukesh as Deepak, known for the Heartbeat series, who plays Savithiri's husband.

The supporting cast includes Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Madhusudhanan, R. Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, and A. Venkatesh.

Details in the teaser

The teaser opens with Savithri praying before the judge before starting her argument in the courtroom. The starting portion of the teaser shows Savithri (Keerthy Suresh) as an exuberant, energetic character who is always in the midst of chaos, a lawyer who wants to become a successful lawyer like Markandeyan (Mysskin).

The teaser entertainingly presents the film, with the humour of Savithri and Bala Saravanan as they mock each other. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Savithri and her ambition as she navigates emotions like marriage and justice.

The unexpected senior-and-junior-lawyer combo made audiences nervous as they stood as rivals in the courtroom. Even though the teaser didn't reveal much about the central theme, it still raises curiosity in the audience.

The teaser raises a question: what central problem made Savithiri turn against her idol, Markandeyan? This curiosity drove many to watch the film in theatres.

The title echoes the mythological tale of Savitri and Satyavan, though the filmmakers kept the film's central plot unwrapped.