The trailer introduces Savithiri, played by Keerthy Suresh, a young lawyer who dreams of establishing herself professionally. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she is forced into marriage against her wishes.

Written and directed by debutant Praveen S Vijaay, the film brings together Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin in opposing roles, with the latter playing an experienced lawyer who becomes her formidable opponent in court.

The makers of Sathyavan Savithiri have released the film's trailer ahead of its theatrical debut on November 20, 2026. Starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin in the lead roles, the upcoming film promises a courtroom drama built around marriage, murder and a challenging legal battle.

She initially struggles to accept her husband, Deepak, played by Charukesh. Their relationship begins on an uncomfortable note, but Deepak's patience and his willingness to respect her feelings gradually bring them closer.

Just as their relationship begins to improve, Deepak becomes the prime accused in the murder of a woman named Veronica. Savithiri decides to defend her husband and takes up his case, putting her legal skills to the test.

The case brings her face-to-face with Markandeyan, played by Mysskin, a seasoned lawyer who stands against her in court. The trailer highlights the clash between Savithiri's determination and Markandeyan's courtroom experience.

Although Savithiri appears confident and determined, her lack of experience in handling a high-profile murder case puts her at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, Mysskin's character brings considerable intensity to the courtroom proceedings.

The mystery surrounding Veronica's murder adds another layer of suspense. With Deepak facing serious allegations, the question of who is responsible for the crime becomes central to the story.

Cast and Crew of Sathyavan Savithiri

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin, the film features Charukesh, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath and others in important roles.

Sam CS has composed the music for the film, while Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel is producing it. S Vaishnavi Vivekchander serves as the co-producer.

The project is backed by Drumsticks Productions and Z Studios.

Sathyavan Savithiri Release Date

Sathyavan Savithiri is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026. With its combination of courtroom confrontations, relationship drama and a murder mystery, the film offers Keerthy Suresh an opportunity to explore a character-driven legal drama.

The trailer has also generated interest in the face-off between Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin, with their opposing characters expected to be among the film's major highlights.