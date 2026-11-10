Released during the Diwali season, Scene has received considerable attention for its unusual storytelling, entertaining character interactions, and unexpected twists.

Starring Suriya, Nazriya Fahadh and Naslen in important roles, the film takes a different approach to the conventional police investigation story by combining crime, dark humour and eccentric characters.

Suriya has returned to theatres with Scene, a Tamil dark comedy crime thriller directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for films such as Aavesham and Romancham.

Suriya's unconventional police officer and Nazriya's energetic performance are among the major talking points.

Scene Movie Review: Suriya's Unusual Police Officer

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, an unconventional and vulnerable police officer who is considering resigning from his position. Unlike the typical heroic police characters seen in commercial cinema, Inbaraj spends much of the film appearing anxious, confused and uncomfortable in dangerous situations.

His circumstances change when he joins hands with Maya, played by Nazriya Fahadh, to track down Eeswaran, a clever serial and contract killer.

The investigation brings together two unusual personalities who must work together to catch a criminal who always seems to stay one step ahead. Their partnership becomes the central attraction of the film, with their contrasting personalities creating several entertaining situations.

Rather than following the familiar formula of a serious police procedural, director Jithu Madhavan builds the narrative around unpredictable encounters, unusual character dynamics and dark comedy.

Scene Story: An Unconventional Investigation Filled With Dark Humour

The film follows Inbaraj and Maya as they attempt to uncover the movements and identity of the dangerous Eeswaran. Their investigation takes several unexpected turns, with the duo frequently finding themselves in chaotic and unusual situations.

The narrative relies heavily on situational comedy and dark humour instead of continuous action sequences. Inbaraj's vulnerable personality creates an interesting contrast with the dangerous criminal world he is investigating.

One interesting aspect of the film is how it gradually reveals Inbaraj's actual capabilities. Although he appears nervous and frequently becomes the subject of ridicule throughout much of the story, the climax offers a different perspective on his character.

The final portions reveal how intelligent, skilled and dangerous Inbaraj was during his prime years in the police force. This transformation adds an extra layer of excitement to the climax and changes the audience's understanding of the seemingly helpless officer.

Suriya and Nazriya Fahadh's Performances

Suriya delivers a different kind of performance as DSP Inbaraj. Moving away from his conventional action-hero image, he embraces the character's insecurities, awkwardness and unusual behaviour. His comic timing and expressions contribute significantly to the film's entertainment value.

Nazriya Fahadh is another major highlight. As Maya, she brings energy to the investigation, and her chemistry with Suriya makes their partnership enjoyable.

Her action sequences are also among the film's unexpected attractions, adding a fresh dimension to Maya's character.

Naslen further contributes to the film's quirky character dynamics, supporting the unusual tone established by the director.

Jithu Madhavan's Direction and Sushin Shyam's Music

Director Jithu Madhavan brings his familiar storytelling approach to Scene, blending unconventional characters with dark comedy and crime elements.

Instead of relying on large-scale action sequences and predictable police-investigation tropes, the filmmaker keeps the audience engaged through character interactions, unexpected developments, and humour.

Sushin Shyam's background score gives the film an energetic atmosphere. His music complements the investigation sequences and builds tension during key moments.

The film's climax is particularly effective in bringing together its comedy and crime elements, offering a satisfying shift in Inbaraj's character.

Scene Box Office Collection: Suriya Scores Another Diwali Blockbuster

Beyond audience reception, Scene has also delivered an impressive box-office performance.

The film reportedly crossed Rs. 150 crore in worldwide gross collections within four days of its theatrical release. Its strong opening during the Diwali holiday period has further strengthened its position as one of the season's major Tamil releases.

The success also marks a hat-trick of box-office successes for Suriya in 2026, following Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons.

The film's combination of comedy, crime, an unusual lead character and entertaining performances appears to have connected with audiences, contributing to its strong theatrical run.

Jithu Madhavan keeps the narrative entertaining with quirky character interactions and unpredictable situations, while Sushin Shyam's background score adds energy to the proceedings.

Rather than delivering another routine action thriller, Scene offers an entertaining combination of crime, comedy and character-driven storytelling. Suriya and Nazriya's performances, along with the unexpected climax, make the film an interesting theatrical watch.