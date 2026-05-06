SivaKarthikeyan's Upcoming movie Seyon received a new update with the introduction of its main female lead, revealed in the poster by the filmmaking team. Bhagyashri Borse joins the film as the main lead.

New Poster Release

On Wednesday, May 6, the movie Seyon is set to release a new poster featuring the female lead, Bhagyashri Borse. The team shared the poster as part of the celebration of Bhagyashri's 26th birthday.

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Production Details

Sivakumar Murugesan, famous for his recent blockbuster Thai Kilavi, directs Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Seyon. Kamal Hassan and Mahendran produced the film under their Raaj Kamal Films International banner. The film's first look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's 26th film, Seyon, was officially released on February 16, 2026.

About Bhagyashri Borse

Bhagyashri Borse is an Indian actress who appears primarily in South films. She has also acted in many films across various industries. Her Tamil debut film Kaantha, in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salman as a main lead, received widespread praise, with audiences calling her the new-age Mahanati.

The filmmakers wish Bhagyashri a "birthday to remember and a journey to look forward to! Wishing Bhagyashri Borse a very happy birthday as she joins the Seyon family." and shared a new picture revealing a small part of her in the movie.

Technical Details and Poster Analysis

The newly shared poster also reveals Santhosh Narayanan as the music director. As the previous poster also featured a peacock feather, this one does as well, strongly suggesting the film's connection to the religious lord Murugan.

In the poster, Bhagyashri Borse is exhibiting a traditional look, sitting, wearing a chudidar and a jasmine flower in her hair, with a scared kumkum on her forehead. The poster portrays Bhayshri Borse not only as a beautiful woman but also as a strong, bold one. In her pose, she resembles the Indian goddess's seated pose.

A glimpse of the background is also revealed in the poster, which features many bangles behind Bhagyashri Borse. The presence of so many bangles suggests a bangle shop, which may be connected to the female lead in the film.

The poster surely leaves the audience expecting a power-packed performance from the heroine, as in her previous Tamil debut. The introduction of a new combo of Bhagyashri Borse and Sivakarthikeyan was anticipated to bring novelty to the film.