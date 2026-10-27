Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a new poster for his upcoming action thriller King, confirming that the highly anticipated film will arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.

The latest poster showcases the actor in an intense action avatar while adding a romantic touch to the film's promotional campaign.

Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan highlighted the film's blend of romance and action with the tagline, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi Aashiq hoon." The poster features the actor holding a rose in his mouth, offering a glimpse of the character's fierce yet romantic personality.