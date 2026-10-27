Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a new poster for his upcoming action thriller King, confirming that the highly anticipated film will arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.
The latest poster showcases the actor in an intense action avatar while adding a romantic touch to the film's promotional campaign.
Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan highlighted the film's blend of romance and action with the tagline, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi Aashiq hoon." The poster features the actor holding a rose in his mouth, offering a glimpse of the character's fierce yet romantic personality.
King Release Date and Cast
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features an ensemble cast led by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor in key roles.
The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. With its combination of action, romance and a star-studded cast, King is among the major Bollywood releases scheduled for the end of 2026.
King to Face Competition From Major Hollywood Releases
The December 24 release date places King in a competitive theatrical window, with major Hollywood films, including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, also featuring in the anticipated December release calendar.
The holiday season could provide an opportunity for King to attract a large audience, although its box-office performance will depend on audience reception, reviews and competition from other releases.