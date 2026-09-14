Shane 28: Shane Nigam Set to Star in Tamil Cricket Drama

The visuals feature a fiery cricket ball and vibrant stadium settings, hinting at a high-energy sports story centred around the passion and pressure of the game.

The makers unveiled the film's announcement promo and poster on September 14, offering a glimpse into the movie's intense cricket-themed world.

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is set to make his mark in Tamil cinema with an upcoming cricket-based sports drama, tentatively titled Shane 28. Jegan Periyasamy is directing the film, and Maas Studios is producing it.

Shane Nigam is expected to take on an athletic role in the film, marking another new phase in his career as he expands his presence beyond Malayalam cinema.

The actor is known for films including 'Kumbalangi Nights and RDX', and the new project has already generated interest among fans following the promo release.

The announcement promo features an energetic background score by Srinath Vijay and a fast-paced rap by MC Rude, adding to the film's youthful, intense tone.

Shane 28 crew details

The technical team includes Ramarand as the editor and Rasamathi as the cinematographer. Shooting is expected to begin soon, while the makers have yet to reveal the complete cast and other major details.

Further announcements regarding the film's storyline, supporting actors and release plans are expected in the coming days.

Shane Nigam's upcoming projects

Alongside Shane 28, the actor is also preparing for his Telugu debut with an action thriller directed by debutant Udagandla Balasagar. The project is currently referred to as Shane 27.

With a Tamil sports drama and a Telugu action thriller lined up, Shane Nigam is expanding his career across South Indian film industries. More details about both projects are expected to be announced soon.