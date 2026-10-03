The film begins by introducing a sprawling underworld network controlled by Kotlapatti Veerayya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj. The crime boss enters into a multi-crore deal with Ezhil, portrayed by Kiran Konda, who has plans to distribute synthetic drugs across the city through Vincent's illegal gambling casino.

Sundeep Kishan plays Guru, a debt-ridden radio jockey and library manager whose desperate attempt to save his family home pulls him deep into a criminal conspiracy.

Directed by Jason Sanjay, Sigma hit theatres on October 2, taking audiences into a dangerous world of crime, gambling, drugs and high-stakes deception.

Vincent, played by Shiv Panditt, operates the casino as the hidden centre of this operation. The criminal network also possesses a staggering ₹500 crore in illicit cash, which is protected inside a heavily secured vault.

Guru's Desperate Situation

Away from this dangerous world, Guru is struggling to keep his life together. He works as an RJ, runs a podcast and audio storytelling channel, and manages a rundown library that carries enormous emotional value for him.

His late mother's final wish was for him to preserve the library, but his father's financial recklessness has left the family buried in ₹1.5 crore of debt.

With loan sharks closing in and even threatening Guru's pet dog, he desperately looks for ways to make money. His attempts to build an income through social media, with the help of RJ Sam, played by Faria Abdullah, fail to provide the financial relief he needs.

A Dangerous Opportunity

Guru's life takes a drastic turn when he enters Vincent's casino and accidentally finds himself caught in the middle of an underworld conflict.

What begins as an unfortunate encounter soon gives him access to two extremely valuable objects: an antique key that can open Veerayya Reddy's vault and a pen drive containing encrypted information about the syndicate's money and drug operations.

Seeing the opportunity, Guru stops running. Instead, he puts his intelligence to work and assembles a group of small-time criminals and desperate misfits. Together, they plan an audacious heist to steal the ₹500 crore from one of the city's most powerful criminal networks.

The Heist Unravels

Sigma's biggest strength is how the heist keeps changing shape. Guru's carefully constructed plan begins to collapse as members of his own crew turn against one another.

Greed takes over, alliances constantly shift, and several characters begin plotting to get their hands on the key and pen drive for themselves.

This pushes Guru into a dangerous game where he has to deal with the mafia on one side and his unpredictable teammates on the other. The film moves through a series of traps, betrayals and confrontations before building towards its larger action set pieces.

The action sequences give the film much of its momentum, especially the massive multi-level parking-lot fight. Rather than keeping the protagonist's journey limited to a straightforward robbery, the screenplay repeatedly throws new obstacles at Guru, keeping the criminal game unpredictable.

Performances and Resolution

Sundeep Kishan carries the film as Guru, portraying a man who starts desperate and vulnerable before gradually becoming a resourceful player capable of taking on an entire criminal network. The supporting cast adds different shades to the chaotic underworld surrounding him.

By the final stretch, Guru turns the syndicate's own secrets against its members. He gets hold of the money, clears the debt threatening his family and protects the library that his mother wanted him to preserve. At the same time, the encrypted data helps bring the competing criminal factions crashing down.

Sigma ultimately combines a personal struggle with a sprawling crime-heist plot. Its story moves from a man's desperate attempt to save his mother's library into an increasingly complicated battle involving ₹500 crore, an encrypted pen drive, a mysterious key and a criminal empire filled with shifting loyalties.