The official trailer of 'Sigma', the upcoming film directed by Jason Sanjay, has been released, offering a glimpse into a crime adventure that blends action, humour, emotion and high-stakes drama. The trailer was unveiled by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.
The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead, playing a radio host whose character appears determined to do the right thing but finds himself drawn into a dangerous heist. His target is the criminal empire operated by underworld figure Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj.
Sundeep Kishan Leads the Heist
The trailer introduces Sundeep Kishan as a radio jockey who sets a risky plan in motion. What initially seems like an attempt to take matters into his own hands soon grows into a much larger confrontation involving the underworld.
The glimpses also feature gambling, drugs, crime and large-scale operations, suggesting that the story will move beyond a straightforward heist. Humour and emotional moments also weave through the trailer, giving the film a commercial action-adventure tone.
The trailer offers only limited details about the protagonist's larger journey, while hinting that his actions will lead to a series of unexpected adventures.
Star-Studded Cast
Alongside Sundeep Kishan and Sampath Raj, the cast features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Shivpanditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh and Kiran Konda, among others.
Thaman Scores the Film
S. Thaman has composed the music for Sigma, with lyrics penned by Vivek and Super Subbu. Subaskaran produces the film under Lyca Productions.
Sigma marks Jason Sanjay's directorial debut, and the trailer suggests that he has opted for a commercial format combining action, crime, adventure, comedy and emotion.
Sigma Release Date
Sigma is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, targeting the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu, expanding its theatrical reach across both languages.