The official trailer of 'Sigma', the upcoming film directed by Jason Sanjay, has been released, offering a glimpse into a crime adventure that blends action, humour, emotion and high-stakes drama. The trailer was unveiled by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead, playing a radio host whose character appears determined to do the right thing but finds himself drawn into a dangerous heist. His target is the criminal empire operated by underworld figure Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj.

Sundeep Kishan Leads the Heist

The trailer introduces Sundeep Kishan as a radio jockey who sets a risky plan in motion. What initially seems like an attempt to take matters into his own hands soon grows into a much larger confrontation involving the underworld.