Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan introduces Ammamuthu Surya for Production No.10 After 'Thaai Kizhavi' Success

Sivakarthikeyan has introduced debut director Ammamuthu Surya for the 10th film under Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The announcement comes after the success of Thaai Kizhavi, which crossed ₹50 crore worldwide in just 10 days.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Sivakarthikeyan introduces Ammamuthu Surya for Production No.10 After 'Thaai Kizhavi' Success

Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan has officially introduced debut director Ammamuthu Surya as the filmmaker for the 10th production under Sivakarthikeyan Productions, creating excitement among fans and cinema lovers. The announcement comes at a time when the banner's latest film, "Thaai Kizhavi," is enjoying strong box-office success.

The film Thaai Kizhavi has reportedly crossed ₹50 crore worldwide within just 10 days, marking another major milestone for the actor-producer's banner. Celebrating this achievement, Sivakarthikeyan took to X to proudly introduce the new director who will helm the production house's next venture.

In the announcement, Sivakarthikeyan Productions shared a message welcoming the filmmaker, saying they are "proudly introducing the director of our Production No.10, a unique voice bringing something fresh and exciting to the table." The team also expressed confidence that the upcoming project will deliver a refreshing and entertaining cinematic experience.

Director Ammamuthu Surya, who previously worked with RJ Balaji on "Happy Ending," has already pitched a fun, youthful humour-based script to Sivakarthikeyan. According to sources, the scriptwriting process is in its final stages, and the film is expected to be a lively entertainer appealing to younger audiences.

Sivakarthikeyan reportedly praised the newcomer's storytelling approach and creative vision, noting that the project carries a fresh comedic tone and youthful energy. The collaboration also aligns with the production house's track record of encouraging and launching promising new talent in the industry.

With a promising script, a new director with a fresh perspective, and the backing of Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the upcoming film is already generating curiosity among fans. As anticipation builds, audiences will be eager to see how Ammamuthu Surya's youthful entertainer shapes up on the big screen.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles