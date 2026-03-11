Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan has officially introduced debut director Ammamuthu Surya as the filmmaker for the 10th production under Sivakarthikeyan Productions, creating excitement among fans and cinema lovers. The announcement comes at a time when the banner's latest film, "Thaai Kizhavi," is enjoying strong box-office success.

The film Thaai Kizhavi has reportedly crossed ₹50 crore worldwide within just 10 days, marking another major milestone for the actor-producer's banner. Celebrating this achievement, Sivakarthikeyan took to X to proudly introduce the new director who will helm the production house's next venture.

In the announcement, Sivakarthikeyan Productions shared a message welcoming the filmmaker, saying they are "proudly introducing the director of our Production No.10, a unique voice bringing something fresh and exciting to the table." The team also expressed confidence that the upcoming project will deliver a refreshing and entertaining cinematic experience.