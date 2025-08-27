Technology News India News Tamil Nadu News Entertainment News Home
HomeEntertainment

Is Sivakarthikeyan Madrassi Aiming for a GOAT Connection?

   Published Date : Aug 27, 2025 11:22 IST  

Entertainment
Is Sivakarthikeyan Madrassi Aiming for a GOAT Connection?
Is Sivakarthikeyan Madrassi Aiming for a GOAT Connection?

A new film titled 'Madrassi' starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by A.R. Murugadoss is in the making. The trailer of the film, which was recently released, has received a huge response from the fans. This trailer, which is going viral on social media, has sparked many interesting debates among fans.

In particular, a dialogue by Vidyut, who plays the villain in the film, "No matter who holds the gun, I'm the villain," has greatly impressed the fans. Many fans have pointed out that this reminds them of a scene in actor Vijay's 'Goat' movie, where Vijay gives a gun to Sivakarthikeyan and says "Hold the gun, Siva". Fans are speculating that this dialogue could be a subtle hint to the 'Goat' film.

Is Sivakarthikeyan Madrassi Aiming for a GOAT Connection?

Beyond all this, there is information that the director of the film, A.R. Murugadoss has made a special appearance in the film. Fans are also eagerly discussing this on social media.

About Us | Correction Policy | Disclaimer Policy | Ethics Policy | Fact-Checking Policy | Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions | Contact Us

News Bricks © Copyright 2025. All Rights Reserved.