Pappaiah was one of Tamil Nadu's most familiar faces in televised Pattimandram debates. Known for his distinctive moderating style, he helped take Tamil literary, cultural, and social debates beyond traditional forums and into homes across Tamil Nadu.

He had been undergoing treatment for nearly a week after his health condition deteriorated, with age-related ailments cited as the reason for his death.

Renowned Tamil scholar, journalist, and veteran Pattimandram moderator Solomon Pappaiah passed away at age 90 at a private hospital in Madurai on Friday.

From Tamil Professor to Popular Debate Moderator

Born and raised in Tamil Nadu, Solomon Pappaiah had a strong academic background in Tamil. He served as a Tamil professor at The American College in Madurai, where he taught and promoted the language and its literature.

Over the years, he became a respected speaker and grew particularly popular for his Pattimandram programmes. His ability to combine Tamil literary references, humour and social observations made his debates accessible to audiences across different generations.

Pappaiah was also known for presenting complex literary and social subjects in a simple, engaging way. His Pattimandram appearances helped popularise Tamil oratory and debate culture among television audiences.

Padma Shri Honour

Recognising his contribution to literature and education, the Government of India honoured Solomon Pappaiah with the Padma Shri in 2021.

Apart from his work as a professor and debate moderator, Pappaiah was also a writer, poet and public speaker.

He remained closely associated with efforts to promote the Tamil language, literature and cultural traditions.

His public speeches and literary discussions often drew upon Tamil classics, poetry and social themes, while his conversational approach helped make Tamil literature more accessible to the general public.

Family and Final Years

Solomon Pappaiah lived with his family in Gnanolivupuram in Madurai. His wife, Jeyabai, had passed away earlier. A son and a daughter survive him.

Pappaiah had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Madurai for around a week after his health deteriorated. He passed away on Friday, ending a long career dedicated to Tamil teaching, literature, public speaking, and Pattimandram.

His death is being mourned by admirers, Tamil scholars and members of the literary community, who remember him as one of the prominent figures who brought Tamil debate, literature and social discussion to a mass television audience.