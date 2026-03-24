Tamil cinema is set to witness a new addition as Soori07, an upcoming action thriller, has been officially announced. Directed by R. Ravikumar, best known for his inventive storytelling in Indru Netru Naalai and Ayalaan, the film promises a gritty and high-stakes narrative unlike anything seen before.

Headlined by actor Soori, Soori07 marks another bold step in his ongoing transformation from a beloved comedian to a full-fledged lead actor in serious, performance-driven roles. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will be produced in both Tamil and Telugu, signalling a wider reach and strong production scale.

The makers have described it as a "bloody action thriller" set against the backdrop of a flood. The first look poster teases a haunting tone with the tagline hinting at a chilling concept - "blood followed the flood"-suggesting a story where survival and violence collide amidst a natural disaster.