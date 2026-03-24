Entertainment

'Soori07' poster revealed by the Mythri Movie Makers

Soori07, an upcoming action thriller, has been officially announced. Directed by R. Ravikumar, best known for his inventive storytelling in Indru Netru Naalai and Ayalaan, the film promises a gritty and high-stakes narrative unlike anything seen before

R
Ram Kumar
·1 min read
soori07 poster revealed by the makers
Soori07 poster revealed by the makers

Tamil cinema is set to witness a new addition as Soori07, an upcoming action thriller, has been officially announced. Directed by R. Ravikumar, best known for his inventive storytelling in Indru Netru Naalai and Ayalaan, the film promises a gritty and high-stakes narrative unlike anything seen before.

Headlined by actor Soori, Soori07 marks another bold step in his ongoing transformation from a beloved comedian to a full-fledged lead actor in serious, performance-driven roles. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will be produced in both Tamil and Telugu, signalling a wider reach and strong production scale.

The makers have described it as a "bloody action thriller" set against the backdrop of a flood. The first look poster teases a haunting tone with the tagline hinting at a chilling concept - "blood followed the flood"-suggesting a story where survival and violence collide amidst a natural disaster.

Announced in March 2026, the film is expected to go on floors after Soori completes his current project, Mandaadi, with Ravikumar 'Soori07' shaping up to be a significant milestone, not just for the filmmaker but especially for Soori, as he continues to redefine his place in Tamil cinema.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles