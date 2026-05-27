Set against the backdrop of 1930s New York , the story sees Reilly reluctantly drawn back into heroism as he confronts painful memories and embraces his masked identity for the greater good of the city.

Spider-Noir, released on May 25, 2026, has sparked intense discussion among Marvel fans, with many wondering whether the dark superhero series is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or Sony's popular Spider-Verse films. However, the answer appears to be clear, the show stands entirely on its own.

The noir-style series quickly caught attention not only for its gritty atmosphere but also because audiences are already familiar with the character through the animated Spider-Verse films. This led many fans to question whether the show serves as a prequel, sequel, or hidden extension of the multiverse saga.

Official Confirmation: A Standalone Universe

But according to showrunner Oren Uziel, Spider-Noir is not canon to either the MCU or the Spider-Verse movies. Speaking to Empire, Uziel clarified that the series exists in an entirely separate universe and is not designed as a continuation of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or any Marvel film storyline.

"It's not a continuation of Into the Spider-Verse. Once Phil and Chris introduced the idea of the universe, I think you are allowed to take things and make them your own," Uziel explained, emphasizing the creative freedom behind the project.

Key Differences from Spider-Verse

Another major difference lies in the identity of the masked hero. In the Spider-Verse films, Spider-Noir is typically portrayed as Peter Parker's alter ego. However, the new series takes a different route, centring on Ben Reilly and giving the character a fresh narrative direction and a distinctly different emotional journey.

Future Possibilities

While the series may not currently fit into Marvel or Sony's larger canon, fans are not ruling out future possibilities. Given how characters like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned through multiversal storytelling, speculation remains strong that Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir could someday appear in a crossover event involving multiple Spider-Man variants.

For now, though, Spider-Noir remains a standalone story - one that embraces its own dark, vintage identity while leaving the door open for possible multiverse surprises in future installments.